1 Andros Taverna
What:Modernized Greek favorites from Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen
Why:Order the roasted lamb shank or grilled seabass straight out of a wood-burning oven, but leave room for the baklava-topped Greek-style frozen yogurt.
Where:2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Steingold’s of Chicago
What:A new location and expanded menu for the Jewish deli
Why:Get the pastrami and kimchi sandwich, then try the Duck Inn hot dog in an everything bagel.
Where:3737 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website
3 Funeral Potatoes
What:Chef-caterer Alexis Thomas and underground dining chef Eve Studnicka pay homage to Midwest comfort eats.
Why:Soothe yourself with kimchi-ranch potatoes.
Where:Order on Instagram at @funeral.potatoes.
4 Isfahan
What:An exploration of the Armenian diaspora from musician Liam Kazar, who has played with Jeff Tweedy
Why:Cross borders with dishes like Persian tadig and Artsakh pies.
Where:Order at eatisfahan.com/reserve.
5 Way Out
What:A trippy bar with fun snacks and cocktails from Longman & Eagle vets
Why:Pizza pot stickers, the chile-crisp-spiked love child of a dumpling and a pizza roll
Where:3213 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website
6 Rêve Burger
What:A pandemic pivot from fine dining chef Curtis Duffy that’s here to stay
Why:Double cheeseburgers and spicy fried chicken sandwiches will always be in style.
Where:1363 W. Fulton St., West Town Website
7 Soul & Smoke
What:Two new virtual kitchens from the Evanston barbecue and soul food spot
Why:Whether it’s baby back ribs or collard greens with turkey, D’Andre Carter knows his way around a smoker.
Where:3517 N. Spaulding Ave., Avondale; 2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville Website
8 Pilsen Yards
What:An airy neighborhood hangout with a Mexican-ish menu and plenty of drinks
Why:Think piña colada ceviche, asada and frites, and $8 house margs.
Where:1163 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website
9 French Quiche
What:Chez Moi chef Dominique Tougne expands his French footprint in Lincoln Park with this casual café.
Why:Quiche, obviously — from a spring pea and Swiss version to a take with lobster
Where: 2210 N. Halsted St. Website
10 Cocoa Chili
What:Niquenya Collins blends Afro-Caribbean and soul flavors at this carryout and delivery spot.
Why:Her namesake spice mix adds sweet heat to dishes — you can take a jar home.
Where:3101 W. Lake St., East Garfield Park Website
6 thoughts on “The 10 Hottest Restaurants in Chicago Right Now”
What dish is at the top of the screen ? It doesn’t appear to be on the Android Taverna account.
There is, from time to time, a lobster-pasta dish on the menu.
Seriously?! Your ignorance is next level.
Chicago oven grinders. Best pizza and pasta