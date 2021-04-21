1 Andros Taverna

What:Modernized Greek favorites from Doug Psaltis and Hsing Chen

Why:Order the roasted lamb shank or grilled seabass straight out of a wood-burning oven, but leave room for the baklava-topped Greek-style frozen yogurt.

Where:2542 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

2 Steingold’s of Chicago

What:A new location and expanded menu for the Jewish deli

Why:Get the pastrami and kimchi sandwich, then try the Duck Inn hot dog in an everything bagel.

Where:3737 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website

3 Funeral Potatoes

What:Chef-caterer Alexis Thomas and underground dining chef Eve Studnicka pay homage to Midwest comfort eats.

Why:Soothe yourself with kimchi-ranch potatoes.

Where:Order on Instagram at @funeral.potatoes.

4 Isfahan

What:An exploration of the Armenian diaspora from musician Liam Kazar, who has played with Jeff Tweedy

Why:Cross borders with dishes like Persian tadig and Artsakh pies.

Where:Order at eatisfahan.com/reserve.

5 Way Out

What:A trippy bar with fun snacks and cocktails from Longman & Eagle vets

Why:Pizza pot stickers, the chile-crisp-spiked love child of a dumpling and a pizza roll

Where:3213 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

6 Rêve Burger

What:A pandemic pivot from fine dining chef Curtis Duffy that’s here to stay

Why:Double cheeseburgers and spicy fried chicken sandwiches will always be in style.

Where:1363 W. Fulton St., West Town Website

7 Soul & Smoke

What:Two new virtual kitchens from the Evanston barbecue and soul food spot

Why:Whether it’s baby back ribs or collard greens with turkey, D’Andre Carter knows his way around a smoker.

Where:3517 N. Spaulding Ave., Avondale; 2537 S. Wabash Ave., Bronzeville Website

8 Pilsen Yards

What:An airy neighborhood hangout with a Mexican-ish menu and plenty of drinks

Why:Think piña colada ceviche, asada and frites, and $8 house margs.

Where:1163 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

9 French Quiche

What:Chez Moi chef Dominique Tougne expands his French footprint in Lincoln Park with this casual café.

Why:Quiche, obviously — from a spring pea and Swiss version to a take with lobster

Where: 2210 N. Halsted St. Website

10 Cocoa Chili

What:Niquenya Collins blends Afro-Caribbean and soul flavors at this carryout and delivery spot.

Why:Her namesake spice mix adds sweet heat to dishes — you can take a jar home.

Where:3101 W. Lake St., East Garfield Park Website