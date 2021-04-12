Once dubbed “the most photographed socialite in New York City,” Tinsley Mortimer is probably best known to Chicagoans for her stint on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City. She’s a local gal these days, having moving to River North in 2019 to be with her now-former fiancé, CouponCabin founder Scott Kluth. (They broke up in March, and she is keeping mum on whether she plans to stay in Chicago.) Here’s how the 45-year-old, who serves on the board of directors for PAWS Chicago, stays mentally and physically strong in front of the cameras.

Fitness Rethink

“I was a nationally ranked tennis player. I played in junior high through university, for five, six hours a day. My whole life, I had a schedule of working out built in. So as an adult, it was hard for me to figure out what to do for a workout. During Real Housewives, I was doing interval training, which was 10 minutes here, 10 minutes there. It was broken up enough that I could really do it. Your mind isn’t fighting it.”

Strength Goals

“During the pandemic, I took a year off from everything. It was just a free-for-all. And then I was like, OK, I have to get back in shape. I ended up hiring a trainer. We box, which is so fun, because you’re hitting something, and you feel strong and good about yourself. We also do intervals and a lot of weight training, too. Cardio is great, but I find that weights and boxing, it tones your body more. It starts to cut my arms in a way that I like.”

Beauty Essentials

“I can’t even be by myself, or around my dogs, without having lashes on. It’s just who I am. I love super-basic Neutrogena face wipes just to take off makeup or refresh my face. Then I use Sunday Riley Good Genes, which is lactic acid. There’s a moisturizing face gel from Winky Lux. It smells great and it’s super hydrating. A lot of things that I’ve tried break me out, but these do not.”

Hiking High

“Earlier this year, I went to this place called the Ranch in Malibu. It changed my life forever. For a week, I woke up at 5:30 and went on four-hour hikes. This wasn’t just strolling; this was legit hiking, and I’d never hiked in my life. They give you a little snack — sometimes you get six almonds, or one day we got an apple. The first hike was super inclined, so high up. I’m walking in the dark, and I turn the corner, and I saw the sun. I decided to eat the apple then, and I just started crying. I was like, This is the best apple ever.”

Food Truths

“During COVID, I started to cook, which I was super impressed with myself about, because I never knew how. Look, there’s a time when I’m really good about eating healthy and a time when I’m letting myself go a little bit. When I’m good, it’s hard-boiled eggs, it’s chicken, it’s salad. And that’s pretty much it — two meals a day, not three. I’ve decided that there’s no more wine in the house. It’s only gonna be when I go out and have a glass or two with dinner.”

Tea Time

“Sleep is hard for me. My brain is just so overactive that I can’t. You need to make it dark — scary as that is with the bogey monsters. No TV. That’s a new thing for me, and it’s helped. Tea at night is such a lovely experience. Before, I would think I needed red wine to go to bed, but no: tea, darkness, no TV.”