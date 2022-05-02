Archer Prewitt Photograph: Ariane Prewitt The Chicagoan and co-owner of Lakeside’s AP Shop is a musician (he sings and plays guitar in the rock trio the Sea and Cake) and a cartoonist (he produces a comic called Sof’ Boy) whose work has appeared at the MCA. “An ideal day off for my wife, Ariane, and me starts with great coffee from Red Arrow Roasters [13933 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert]. Then we’ll take our Maltese pup, Lee Lee, for a walk down to the beach. It always resets our lives and calms everything down. After that we’ll get eggs, bacon, and Swedish pancakes at Luisa’s Cafe [13698 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert] before visiting Brandon Nelson’s antique shop Alchemy [13696 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer] right next door, because he has such a good eye. Later we’ll grab organic produce at Granor Farm [3480 Warren Woods Rd., Three Oaks] or browse Judith Racht Gallery [13689 Prairie Rd., Harbert]. I’m always excited to see live music at the Storehouse [Galien], where so many Chicago friends have played, like Jeff Tweedy and Eleventh Dream Day. Afterward, I can’t imagine anything better than picking up an artisanal pizza from Patellie’s [28 N. Elm St., Three Oaks] — one of its owners is Pat Mullins, formerly of Chicago’s Blackbird — and a bottle of wine from P&E Bottle Shop [2 Maple St., Three Oaks] to enjoy on our own back porch in Sawyer.”

Stacia Garriott Kass Photograph: Stacia Garrott Kass The Chicago interior designer behind the home goods store Tribute in West Town also owns Sojourn in Sawyer. “When our kids were little, a perfect summer day meant a hike at Warren Dunes State Park [12032 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer]. Now they’re teenagers, and we still love hiking the lovely wooded trails behind the beach. We’re a family that likes to shop, so we’ll head to Three Oaks for salads at Froelich’s [19 N. Elm St.] before crossing the street to Goods & Heroes [24 N. Elm St.], a European design store with clothing and art, and Alapash [14 N. Elm St.] for textiles and home decor. Then we’ll drive through the beautiful rolling farmlands of Baroda’s wine country. If we started the day here, we might get brunch at Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant [185 Mount Tabor Rd., Buchanan]. After a siesta, I’ll run to old-school Falatics Meat Market [12236 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer] to pick up great steaks and sausages for dinner. Speaking of old school, if the kids ditched us for dinner, my husband and I would happily head straight to the kitschy bar Grande Mere Inn [5800 Red Arrow Hwy., Stevensville], with all its delightfully weird art, for a Manhattan and some lake perch.”