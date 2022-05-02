Archer Prewitt
The Chicagoan and co-owner of Lakeside’s AP Shop is a musician (he sings and plays guitar in the rock trio the Sea and Cake) and a cartoonist (he produces a comic called Sof’ Boy) whose work has appeared at the MCA.
“An ideal day off for my wife, Ariane, and me starts with great coffee from Red Arrow Roasters [13933 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert]. Then we’ll take our Maltese pup, Lee Lee, for a walk down to the beach. It always resets our lives and calms everything down. After that we’ll get eggs, bacon, and Swedish pancakes at Luisa’s Cafe [13698 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert] before visiting Brandon Nelson’s antique shop Alchemy [13696 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer] right next door, because he has such a good eye. Later we’ll grab organic produce at Granor Farm [3480 Warren Woods Rd., Three Oaks] or browse Judith Racht Gallery [13689 Prairie Rd., Harbert]. I’m always excited to see live music at the Storehouse [Galien], where so many Chicago friends have played, like Jeff Tweedy and Eleventh Dream Day. Afterward, I can’t imagine anything better than picking up an artisanal pizza from Patellie’s [28 N. Elm St., Three Oaks] — one of its owners is Pat Mullins, formerly of Chicago’s Blackbird — and a bottle of wine from P&E Bottle Shop [2 Maple St., Three Oaks] to enjoy on our own back porch in Sawyer.”
Stacia Garriott Kass
The Chicago interior designer behind the home goods store Tribute in West Town also owns Sojourn in Sawyer.
“When our kids were little, a perfect summer day meant a hike at Warren Dunes State Park [12032 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer]. Now they’re teenagers, and we still love hiking the lovely wooded trails behind the beach. We’re a family that likes to shop, so we’ll head to Three Oaks for salads at Froelich’s [19 N. Elm St.] before crossing the street to Goods & Heroes [24 N. Elm St.], a European design store with clothing and art, and Alapash [14 N. Elm St.] for textiles and home decor. Then we’ll drive through the beautiful rolling farmlands of Baroda’s wine country. If we started the day here, we might get brunch at Tabor Hill Winery & Restaurant [185 Mount Tabor Rd., Buchanan]. After a siesta, I’ll run to old-school Falatics Meat Market [12236 Red Arrow Hwy., Sawyer] to pick up great steaks and sausages for dinner. Speaking of old school, if the kids ditched us for dinner, my husband and I would happily head straight to the kitschy bar Grande Mere Inn [5800 Red Arrow Hwy., Stevensville], with all its delightfully weird art, for a Manhattan and some lake perch.”
Melissa Corey
The winner of the Food Network’s Chopped and former chef at Publican Quality Meats is now the executive chef and co-owner of Saugatuck’s Pennyroyal Cafe & Provisions.
“When we have a day to ourselves, my husband and I start with a chicken biscuit sandwich at the Southerner [880 Holland St., Saugatuck], with its amazing views of the Kalamazoo River. Next we’ll go on a hike with our Anatolian shepherd at dog-friendly Saugatuck Dunes State Park [6575 138th Ave., Holland]. This park has so many beautiful trails that finish at the beach. Later we’ll do a tasting at Wyncroft Wine [1055 64th St., Pullman], which has easily some of the nicest wines in the state and a landscape straight out of Europe. For something casual, we like a beer on the farm patio at Waypost Brewing Co. [1630 Blue Star Hwy., Fennville]; their brewmaster, Hannah Lee, won the 2021 Great American Beer Festival for her saison ale. We’ll grab dinner at farm-to-table Salt of the Earth [114 E. Main St., Fennville], which typically has live music on Sundays. Enjoying a cannabis gummy from Green Koi [435 Blue Star Hwy., Douglas] and the sunset from Pier Cove Beach [2290 Lakeshore Dr., Fennville] is a nice way to end the day.”