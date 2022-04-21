1 The Omakase Room at Sushi-San
What:Tucked above sister spot Sushi-San, this sleek 10-seater serves an 18-course omakase menu that changes daily.
Why:At two seatings a night, Kaze Chan and Shigeru Kitano use ingredients from a Tokyo fish market to prepare bites like Spanish mackerel with ginger and soy, tamago tofu, and uni ice cream.
Where:63 W. Grand Ave., Near North Side Website
2 Boeufhaus
What:The cozy, European-inflected steakhouse is finally back after a long pandemic hiatus.
Why:The dry-aged rib eye is always a solid bet, but save room for the short rib beignets and roasted radishes with butter.
Where:1012 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park Website
3 Rubi’s Tacos
What:The Maxwell Street Market taco fave lands a permanent location.
Why:One of the city’s best lunches returns: Grab two tacos teeming with al pastor or carne asada on fresh-made tortillas.
Where:1316 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website
4 Milly’s Pizza in the Pan
What:Pan pizza guru Robert Maleski moves from a ghost kitchen to an Uptown restaurant.
Why:Pop by for his signature veggie-loaded Clickbait, with Castelvetrano olives, mini peppers, jalapeños, Calabrian chiles, and ricotta.
Where:1005 W. Argyle St., Uptown Website
5 The California Clipper
What:The 85-year-old classic returns with new ownership and a (slightly) freshened-up appearance.
Why:Sip a Humboldt Manhattan with bourbon and rum while taking in a live show or DJ set.
Where:1002 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park Website
6 Bad Johnny’s
What:A Roberta’s Pizza alum slings thin-crust pies at the Long Room.
Why:Pies like a mushroom-and-Burrata number are natural pairings for the bar’s extensive draft list.
Where:1612 W. Irving Park Rd., Ravenswood Website
7 Aikana
What:A lush Latin fusion escape debuts in the West Loop.
Why:Order a ceviche with sweet potato and burnt avocado, and sip a tropically inspired cocktail from beverage director Ben Schiller.
Where:652 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
8 Howdy Kolache
What:The purveyors of the Texas-Czech snacks open their own storefront.
Why:The latest pastry pocket is an homage to Hot Doug’s and comes stuffed with a hot dog, onions, pickles, relish, peppers, and mustard.
Where:817 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
9 2D Restaurant
What:With hand-drawn two-dimensional decor, this café is spring’s hottest Instagram background.
Why:Nosh on matcha mochi doughnuts while posing for pics.
Where:3155 N. Halsted St., Lake View East Website
10 Rockwell Bottle Shop & Coffee
What:Ty Fujimura (Arami) opens a neighborhood stop to help fuel your morning and evening buzz.
Why:Grab a Glassworks coffee in the a.m. and a sixer of local beers and some cheeses at night.
Where:4634 N. Rockwell St., Ravenswood Website