Photograph: Lindsay Eberly

1 The Omakase Room at Sushi-San

What:Tucked above sister spot Sushi-San, this sleek 10-seater serves an 18-course omakase menu that changes daily.

Why:At two seatings a night, Kaze Chan and Shigeru Kitano use ingredients from a Tokyo fish market to prepare bites like Spanish mackerel with ginger and soy, tamago tofu, and uni ice cream.

Where:63 W. Grand Ave., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Cory DeWald

2 Boeufhaus

What:The cozy, European-inflected steakhouse is finally back after a long pandemic hiatus.

Why:The dry-aged rib eye is always a solid bet, but save room for the short rib beignets and roasted radishes with butter.

Where:1012 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: Rubi’s Tacos

3 Rubi’s Tacos

What:The Maxwell Street Market taco fave lands a permanent location.

Why:One of the city’s best lunches returns: Grab two tacos teeming with al pastor or carne asada on fresh-made tortillas.

Where:1316 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

4 Milly’s Pizza in the Pan

What:Pan pizza guru Robert Maleski moves from a ghost kitchen to an Uptown restaurant.

Why:Pop by for his signature veggie-loaded Clickbait, with Castelvetrano olives, mini peppers, jalapeños, Calabrian chiles, and ricotta.

Where:1005 W. Argyle St., Uptown Website

Photograph: Clayton Hauck

5 The California Clipper

What:The 85-year-old classic returns with new ownership and a (slightly) freshened-up appearance.

Why:Sip a Humboldt Manhattan with bourbon and rum while taking in a live show or DJ set.

Where:1002 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: John Pragalz

6 Bad Johnny’s

What:A Roberta’s Pizza alum slings thin-crust pies at the Long Room.

Why:Pies like a mushroom-and-Burrata number are natural pairings for the bar’s extensive draft list.

Where:1612 W. Irving Park Rd., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Aikana

7 Aikana

What:A lush Latin fusion escape debuts in the West Loop.

Why:Order a ceviche with sweet potato and burnt avocado, and sip a tropically inspired cocktail from beverage director Ben Schiller.

Where:652 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas Photography

8 Howdy Kolache

What:The purveyors of the Texas-Czech snacks open their own storefront.

Why:The latest pastry pocket is an homage to Hot Doug’s and comes stuffed with a hot dog, onions, pickles, relish, peppers, and mustard.

Where:817 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

Photograph: 2D Restaurant

9 2D Restaurant

What:With hand-drawn two-dimensional decor, this café is spring’s hottest Instagram background.

Why:Nosh on matcha mochi doughnuts while posing for pics.

Where:3155 N. Halsted St., Lake View East Website

Photograph: Alice McCutcheon

10 Rockwell Bottle Shop & Coffee

What:Ty Fujimura (Arami) opens a neighborhood stop to help fuel your morning and evening buzz.

Why:Grab a Glassworks coffee in the a.m. and a sixer of local beers and some cheeses at night.

Where:4634 N. Rockwell St., Ravenswood Website