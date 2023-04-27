Photograph: Emma McGregor

1 Don Bucio’s Taqueria

What:The latest restaurant from chef Rodolfo Cuadros (Amaru, Bloom Plant Based Kitchen), this colorful, casual spot highlights vegan Mexican fare, from guac to coconut arroz con leche.

Why:ou’re probably here for the tacos and burritos, and Cuadros offers clever plant-based subs, like guajillo-braised jackfruit for barbacoa.

Where:2763 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Boka Restaurant Group

2 GG’s Chicken Shop

What:Lee Wolen (Boka, Alla Vita) lands a permanent space for his chicken concept.

Why:Winner, winner, rotisserie chicken dinner — a bird plus sides like smashed potatoes and mac and cheese is an easy family meal.

Where:3325 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Boka Restaurant Group

3 Itoko

What:Also joining the new Boka complex (see No. 2) is this Japanese spot from Gene Kato (Momotaro).

Why:The menu features maki, hand rolls, and — Kato’s specialty — a variety of robata, like shiitake mushrooms dressed with shiso and lemon.

Where:3325 N. Southport Ave. Website

Photograph: Suzi Pratt Photography

4 Sushi by Scratch Restaurants

What:The omakase boom keeps coming, and two Michelin-starred L.A. chefs are behind the latest.

Why:They’ve brought along signature bites like hamachi nigiri decked out with corn pudding and breadcrumbs.

Where:415 N. Milwaukee Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

5 Dusek’s Tavern & Dining Room

What:A big get: Big Kids’ Ryan Pfeiffer joins the Pilsen staple as culinary director.

Why:On the tavern side, opt for a Pfeiffer classic smash burger. The more upscale dining room serves a four-course menu with plates like caramelized mussels.

Where:1227 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Dave Rentauskas

6 Heavy Feather and Slippery Slope

What:After a long pandemic hiatus, the twofer from the Scofflaw group is back in action.

Why:Sip a Cadillac margarita in the retro barroom upstairs, then have a second marg while you let loose on the dance floor at the Slope.

Where:2357 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Erick Pantoja

7 Crepas Culichi

What:This faux-fancy crêpe-focused restaurant moves from Berwyn and upgrades its menu.

Why:Love crêpes? From chicken tinga to pistachio-banana, you can have one for each course.

Where:1101 Lake St., Oak Park, Website

Photograph: Christopher Keith Taliferro

8 Pour Souls

What:Cocktail mixers sold by the ounce from bartender Tim Williams

Why:Whether you need enough five-spice old-fashioned mix to make one or 20 drinks, Williams has you.

Where:1740 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Barry Brecheisen

9 The Albion Manor

What:New chef James Menendez (Moody Tongue) freshens up the British pub.

Why:Snack on short rib sammies and beet tartare; a tasting menu arrives soon.

Where:1480 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Neil Burger Photography

10 Tzuco

What:Carlos Gaytán embarks on a journey through Mexico’s regions with monthly à la carte specials.

Why:Get schooled in the country’s diverse flavors; May focuses on dishes from Jalisco, while in June, it’s off to the central region of Bajío.

Where:720 N. State St., River North Website