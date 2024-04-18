1 Soul Prime
What:One of Chicago’s hottest eateries of the moment, thanks to a feature on Keith Lee’s popular food TikTok, serves up soul food classics with upscale twists in the heart of Lincoln Park.
Why:Shonya Williams, a.k.a. Chef Royce, offers up plenty of fun options: collard green dip, fried green tomatoes with lump crab and Cajun ranch aïoli, fried chicken with hot honey sauce, and a Friday and Saturday seafood pot — dishes that transcend the social media buzz.
Where:1969 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
2 Punch House
What:The Obélix and Taqueria Chingón teams, who will be opening Mariscos San Pedro at Thalia Hall, are behind this cocktail bar’s menu revamp.
Why:Would you like a mushroom-raclette torta ahogada alongside a glass of punch? Don’t mind if we do.
Where:1227 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website
3 Fat Miilk
What:The buzzy local Vietnamese coffee brand opens a sleek coffee shop in Asia on Argyle.
Why:Grab yourself a Vietnamese iced coffee, then snag some beans and coffee kits to go.
Where:5018 N. Broadway, Uptown Website
4 Sando Street
What:Japanese sandwiches are the name of the game at this shop, which also offers rice bowls.
Why:From strawberry-matcha to egg salad, these are the prettiest sandos in town.
Where:1547 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website
5 Seville
What:Ready for rooftop season? Fabio Viviani’s vibrant spot delivers Mediterranean dishes and great views.
Why:Order Spanish espresso martinis before digging into grilled octopus with ’nduja.
Where:243 S. Franklin St., Loop Website
6 Sunda
What:New Asian What Billy Dec opens a second local outpost of his Asian eatery.
Why:Check out the striking new space when you stop in for Sunda signatures like crispy rice topped with spicy tuna.
Where:333 N. Green St., West Loop Website
7 The Italian Homemade Company
What:A fast-casual spot for pasta on the fly
Why:Choose the pasta and sauce pairings, like pork tortellini with tomato Alfredo or fusilli with butter and sage.
Where:947 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website
8 Mya by Medi
What:The cool little sister to Lincoln Park’s Medi, Mya is a loungey spot with Lebanese food and belly dancers.
Why:Eat pomegranate-harissa chicken and take in the scene.
Where:311 W. Chicago Ave., River North Website
9 Butcher and the Bear
What:A steakhouse that’s a partnership between Sapori Trattoria and distributors Second City Prime
Why:The menu shows off cuts like the wagyu steak tasting board.
Where:2721 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website
10 Faiza
What:A bright, bustling restaurant that’s all about Uyghur cuisine.
Why:Bring a group and order plates of fried lagman noodles, fried beef manti, and lamb rib kebabs.
Where:3315 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., North Park