Photograph: F.L.Y. Photography

1 Soul Prime

What:One of Chicago’s hottest eateries of the moment, thanks to a feature on Keith Lee’s popular food TikTok, serves up soul food classics with upscale twists in the heart of Lincoln Park.

Why:Shonya Williams, a.k.a. Chef Royce, offers up plenty of fun options: collard green dip, fried green tomatoes with lump crab and Cajun ranch aïoli, fried chicken with hot honey sauce, and a Friday and Saturday seafood pot — dishes that transcend the social media buzz.

Where:1969 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Candice Jones

2 Punch House

What:The Obélix and Taqueria Chingón teams, who will be opening Mariscos San Pedro at Thalia Hall, are behind this cocktail bar’s menu revamp.

Why:Would you like a mushroom-raclette torta ahogada alongside a glass of punch? Don’t mind if we do.

Where:1227 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Audrey Ma

3 Fat Miilk

What:The buzzy local Vietnamese coffee brand opens a sleek coffee shop in Asia on Argyle.

Why:Grab yourself a Vietnamese iced coffee, then snag some beans and coffee kits to go.

Where:5018 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Rich Letheby

4 Sando Street

What:Japanese sandwiches are the name of the game at this shop, which also offers rice bowls.

Why:From strawberry-matcha to egg salad, these are the prettiest sandos in town.

Where:1547 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square Website

Photograph: Fabio Viviani Hospitality

5 Seville

What:Ready for rooftop season? Fabio Viviani’s vibrant spot delivers Mediterranean dishes and great views.

Why:Order Spanish espresso martinis before digging into grilled octopus with ’nduja.

Where:243 S. Franklin St., Loop Website

Photograph: Sunda New Asian

6 Sunda

What:New Asian What Billy Dec opens a second local outpost of his Asian eatery.

Why:Check out the striking new space when you stop in for Sunda signatures like crispy rice topped with spicy tuna.

Where:333 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Julia Francisco

7 The Italian Homemade Company

What:A fast-casual spot for pasta on the fly

Why:Choose the pasta and sauce pairings, like pork tortellini with tomato Alfredo or fusilli with butter and sage.

Where:947 W. Fulton Market, West Loop Website

8 Mya by Medi

What:The cool little sister to Lincoln Park’s Medi, Mya is a loungey spot with Lebanese food and belly dancers.

Why:Eat pomegranate-harissa chicken and take in the scene.

Where:311 W. Chicago Ave., River North Website

Photograph: Tony Fisher

9 Butcher and the Bear

What:A steakhouse that’s a partnership between Sapori Trattoria and distributors Second City Prime

Why:The menu shows off cuts like the wagyu steak tasting board.

Where:2721 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

10 Faiza

What:A bright, bustling restaurant that’s all about Uyghur cuisine.

Why:Bring a group and order plates of fried lagman noodles, fried beef manti, and lamb rib kebabs.

Where:3315 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., North Park