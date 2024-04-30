The Great Chicago Burger Quest

If you follow Nick Murway on Instagram (@nickmurway), you probably find yourself craving burgers on the regular. That’s because Murway, in addition to shooting for commercial and editorial clients, keeps a photographic log of all the burgers he eats. “I have an obsession with documentation,” he confesses.

The effort shifted into high gear at the beginning of 2020, when he embarked on a yearlong project to photograph one cheeseburger a week. “I have a tiny point-and-shoot camera. I turn the flash on and just snap the photo. I’m not trying to make it pretty. It’s a document: I’m sitting at the bar and here’s what’s in front of me. It’s mostly the differences I see — the size, the way some are super smashed. Some are on interesting plates, and some are in wax paper.”

Even after the year was up, Murway kept logging images. He’s eaten so many burgers in the Chicago area now — 108 and counting — that he has become one of the city’s foremost experts. Along the way, he has also developed some strong preferences: “I like the meat to be super smashed and nicely seared. A lack of salt will totally break a burger for me. And I like a squishy bun. The meat-to-bun ratio needs to be dialed in.” The setting, though, can trump all. “If I walk into a cool dive and locals are there and I can sit and order a burger at the bar, the experience rules.”

His goal, he says, was never to find the best burger. That said, he’s ranked his favorites for us. “Each has its own little story.” — Amy Cavanaugh