Viroqua, Wisconsin

Drive time: 4 hours

Viroqua sits in the heart of the Driftless Area, where clear, cold freshwater filters through unglaciated limestone and sandstone, producing abundant spring creeks. “That provides extremely good trout fishing,” says Mat Wagner, owner of the Driftless Angler, a fishing supply store in town. These types of creeks are rare across the country but not in the Driftless Area. “In our county alone,” says Wagner, “it’s something on the magnitude of 270 miles of trout water and 65 individual creeks.” These creeks are teeming with wild trout, hundreds of them per mile. At the Driftless Angler, you can pick up loaner rods and waders, as well as the right leaders and flies, get tips on the best locations, or hire a certified casting instructor to show you the ropes. Guided excursions, with supplies, start at $275 for a half day and $450 for a full. You’ll mostly be catching brown and brook trout. “Guides practice catch and release,” says Wagner, “but you can definitely take home a couple for the frying pan.”

While there Rent a road bike from Bluedog Cycles ($60 for four hours, $90 for a day) to enjoy southwest Wisconsin scenery from the road. Another must try: the organic beef tenderloin with white truffle oil and the buttermilk-dredged fried chicken sandwich at Viroqua’s Driftless Café, co-owned by Luke Zahm, a former James Beard semifinalist for best chef in the Midwest.