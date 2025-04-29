The Home Brew Trail in Duluth, Minnesota Photograph: Brice Shirbach The Home Brew Trail in Duluth, Minnesota Photograph: Brice Shirbach The Wild, Wild Midwest You don’t need to hop on a plane to California or Colorado to find adventure. Whether you want to spend your vacation surfing, climbing, or biking, here are 12 epic getaways within a few hours’ drive. By Nina Kokotas Hahn Illustrations by Rami Niemi April 29, 2025, 7:52 am Explore the Longest Cave System on the Planet Mammoth Cave National Park, Kentucky Gravel-Bike the Rolling Hills of the Driftless Galena, Illinois Kayak Through Door County’s Rocky Coast Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin Fly-Fish Spring Creeks Viroqua, Wisconsin Camp Under the Stars Penfield, Illinois Nail Your Whitewater Rolls Wausau, Wisconsin Mountain-Bike Some of the World’s Best Trails Duluth, Minnesota Shred Sand Dunes Mears, Michigan Surf Ocean-Like Waves St. Joseph, Michigan Go Chasing Waterfalls Marquette, Michigan Tackle New Rock-Climbing Routes Ferne Clyffe State Park, Illinois Dive in a Shipwreck Sanctuary Milwaukee, Wisconsin