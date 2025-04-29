Mears, Michigan

Drive time: 3 hours 30 minutes

The Silver Lake Sand Dunes straddle 2,000 acres of mesmerizing slopes between Lake Michigan and Silver Lake, with 450 of those acres open to off-road vehicles from April through October. You can rent a ride from Silver Lake Buggy Rentals, one of the only operators in the area to offer a drive-your-own experience. There are four different models to choose from (from $250 for one hour to $1,199 for six); book two hours with the KRX four-seater ($540), said by Silver Lake Buggy’s pros to be the best hill climber with the smoothest ride. You’ll follow a guide for an orientation lap to get used to driving on sand (it feels a lot like driving over snow) before cutting loose across flats, around trees, and over dunes up to 14 stories tall. You can ride as far as the beach on Lake Michigan. Tip: Bring sunglasses to shield your eyes from all that flying sand.

While there The best way to camp at Silver Lake Sand Dunes is in a one- or two-bedroom RV from Silver Lake RV Rental (from $135 a night). Delivered to the site for you, the home on wheels comes stocked with dishes, a coffeepot, an outdoor kitchen and grill, and (thankfully, for those who don’t want to rough it) toilet paper.