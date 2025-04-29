Wausau, Wisconsin

Drive time: 4 hours 15 minutes

There are few better places to learn to kayak rapids than Wausau Whitewater Park. It spans a third of a mile of the Wisconsin River and benefits from a dam-controlled channel in downtown Wausau that delivers consistent flow for ideal whitewater conditions. Open from June through September, the park has one of the longest urban courses in the Midwest, featuring everything from flatwater to a variety of challenging wave formations. Beginners can start with a three-hour lesson ($55, including equipment) to learn key moves, such as how to roll a kayak and ferry across a current. Want to see the pros in action? On August 16 and 17, the park will host the Midwest Freestyle Championships.

While there Need to give those paddling arms a rest? The Granite Peak Ski Resort offers hiking trails and scenic chairlift rides. For something more competitive, sign up for the June 14 Ironbull Solstice Summit Challenge, a grueling mile-long race to the top of Rib Mountain that features a 700-foot gain in elevation.