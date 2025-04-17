Photograph: Yuya Ohashi

1 Charis Listening Bar

What:A music-focused cocktail bar with a beverage director nabbed from New Orleans’s celebrated Cure

Why:Sip Malört Palomas while taking in the vibe.

Where:3317 S. Morgan St., Bridgeport Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Holy Bagels

2 Holy Bagels

What:The bagel boom won’t stop.

Why:For a fiery start, try a jalapeño one with a jalapeño schmear.

Where:2566 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Sanctuary

3 Sanctuary

What:Rohini Dey closed longtime Indian restaurant Vermilion to make room for this new bar.

Why:Head in for global snacks like lomo saltado and and drinks like mango mojitos.

Where:10 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Stasia Cotsones

4 Sharpies

What:Detroit-style pizza and wings from the team behind Ada Street

Why:Located by the Salt Shed, it’s a quick go-to for a pie topped with Italian beef and giardiniera.

Where:1721 N. Elston Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Regan Baroni

5 DJ’s Great Room and Layla & Ringo’s

What:David Morton debuts two newbies.

Why:DJ’s offers all-day fare (we see you, Greek half chicken), while Layla & Ringo’s is a café-market.

Where:908 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website; 920 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Dave Pavlina

6 Spoko

What:Polish street food is the focus at this fast-casual spot from the prolific team behind Wurst Behavior and Pierogi Kitchen.

Why:With shrimp po’ boy zapi, this is Polish fare, redefined.

Where:723 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website

7 Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles

What:Soups star at this Yunnan newcomer.

Why:Tomato soup with brisket and noodles sounds like just the way to refuel while exploring Chinatown.

Where:2105 S. Jefferson St., East Pilsen Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

8 Lem’s Bar-B-Q

What:The beloved joint is now a James Beard America’s Classic.

Why:The lengthy ’cue queue says it all.

Where:311 E. 75th St., Chatham Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Bar Sótano

9 Bar Sótano

What:Rick Bayless hosts a monthly taco series that honors alumni of his kitchens.

Why:May’s event features Stephen Sandoval (Diego), while June is Jaime Sotelo (Chile Toreado).

Where:443 N. Clark St., River North Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Kinship Company

10 Sophia Steak

What:The third location of the North Shore steakhouse debuts, this one within city limits.

Why:We’ll catch you at the bar for a burger loaded with horseradish aïoli.

Where:748 N. State St., River North Website