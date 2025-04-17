1 Charis Listening Bar
What:A music-focused cocktail bar with a beverage director nabbed from New Orleans’s celebrated Cure
Why:Sip Malört Palomas while taking in the vibe.
Where:3317 S. Morgan St., Bridgeport Website
2 Holy Bagels
What:The bagel boom won’t stop.
Why:For a fiery start, try a jalapeño one with a jalapeño schmear.
Where:2566 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website
3 Sanctuary
What:Rohini Dey closed longtime Indian restaurant Vermilion to make room for this new bar.
Why:Head in for global snacks like lomo saltado and and drinks like mango mojitos.
Where:10 W. Hubbard St., River North Website
4 Sharpies
What:Detroit-style pizza and wings from the team behind Ada Street
Why:Located by the Salt Shed, it’s a quick go-to for a pie topped with Italian beef and giardiniera.
Where:1721 N. Elston Ave., West Town Website
5 DJ’s Great Room and Layla & Ringo’s
What:David Morton debuts two newbies.
Why:DJ’s offers all-day fare (we see you, Greek half chicken), while Layla & Ringo’s is a café-market.
Where:908 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website; 920 N. Wells St., Near North Side Website
6 Spoko
What:Polish street food is the focus at this fast-casual spot from the prolific team behind Wurst Behavior and Pierogi Kitchen.
Why:With shrimp po’ boy zapi, this is Polish fare, redefined.
Where:723 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website
7 Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodles
What:Soups star at this Yunnan newcomer.
Why:Tomato soup with brisket and noodles sounds like just the way to refuel while exploring Chinatown.
Where:2105 S. Jefferson St., East Pilsen Website
8 Lem’s Bar-B-Q
What:The beloved joint is now a James Beard America’s Classic.
Why:The lengthy ’cue queue says it all.
Where:311 E. 75th St., Chatham Website
9 Bar Sótano
What:Rick Bayless hosts a monthly taco series that honors alumni of his kitchens.
Why:May’s event features Stephen Sandoval (Diego), while June is Jaime Sotelo (Chile Toreado).
Where:443 N. Clark St., River North Website
10 Sophia Steak
What:The third location of the North Shore steakhouse debuts, this one within city limits.
Why:We’ll catch you at the bar for a burger loaded with horseradish aïoli.
Where:748 N. State St., River North Website