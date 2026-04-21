Days 1 and 2
Milwaukee
You don’t want to rush this underrated city, so stay a couple of nights at the Dubbel Dutch, an inn that occupies an 1898 duplex mansion on the east side of downtown. Each of its 17 rooms is unique, with custom furniture and a mix of local art, and its self-service check-in suits independent travelers. Agency, a cocktail lounge operating on the first floor, makes it easy to steal away for a nightcap.
Start your art crawl a short walk from the hotel at the Milwaukee Art Museum. The Quadracci Pavilion, designed by Santiago Calatrava, is half the draw (stare at it long enough and you’ll see the design’s references to a ship heading out to sea). The other half? The unexpectedly large collection of Georgia O’Keeffes tucked away on the third floor. For more of a hidden gem, check out the Villa Terrace Museum and Gardens, a 1920s Italian Renaissance–style manor perched above Lake Michigan, featuring formal gardens and collections of furniture, metalwork, textiles, and ceramics. And in the East Side neighborhood, behind the historic Oriental Theatre, you’ll find Black Cat Alley, a corridor with an ever-changing array of street art, both on the walls and underfoot.
If the sky turns gray, the Mitchell Park Horticultural Conservatory, dubbed the Domes by locals, is a legitimate mood reset. Its three glass rotundas — themed tropical (think rainforest), desert (cacti and the like), and floral (seasonal flower shows) — make for an immersive escape.
Time for lunch. At 3rd Street Market Hall, you’ll find more than 20 vendors, plus frivolities like free shuffleboard. Leave room for a stop at Mr. Dye’s Pies, where the yam pie qualifies as dessert for lunch.
One afternoon, zip down to the Bay View neighborhood. This is the hangout turf of Milwaukee’s creative class, given its evolving mix of shops (Ursa for locally made jewelry, candles, and tableware), record stores (Acme is where local DJs dig), and low-key nightlife (Wiggle Room is where they spin). If antiquing is your thing, point yourself toward the Walker’s Point neighborhood. Antiques on Pierce is a four-story monolith that starts grandma’s attic and turns global market as you ascend, while Jenni Yolo Home is loved for its put-together mix of thrifted paintings, old books, and decor.
For dinner, Mother’s, where Vanessa Rose was a James Beard Award semifinalist this year for emerging chef, features a fearless blend of influences in dishes like queso birria lasagna and jerk lamb dumplings. Room Service is a reservation-worthy Thai and Japanese mash-up, with a signature cocktail, One Night in Bangkok, that is dramatically topped tableside with a cloud of lemongrass aromatics.
Milwaukee’s bar culture is its own sport, and the best nights often start in places that don’t try too hard. A couple of our favorites: dive-bar gold medalists Burnhearts, known for dim lights and strong old-fashioneds, and Wolski’s Tavern, home to an active pool table and unlimited popcorn.
Day 3
Cedarburg
Swap the expressway hum for brick sidewalks and limestone mill buildings. Cedarburg was a hub for wool production in the 19th century, and that industrial past is still visible in the city’s Hallmark-like streetscape and structures like Cedarburg Mill, on the National Register of Historic Places. Make your base the Washington House Inn, spread across a couple of restored 1800s structures on the main drag. The vibe is homey, with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and scratch-made continental breakfast, plus nightly wine and cheese in the parlor.
Shopping isn’t optional in this town, and a good starting point is in the historic downtown at Weeds for handmade throws, kitchen goods, and plants you’ll try to justify fitting into your trunk. Next, head a few blocks north to Cedar Creek Settlement, a 1864 woolen mill turned multilevel retail complex. On the grounds is Cedar Creek Winery, where tastings lean fruit forward and easy (try the strawberry wine).
After you get your shopping fix, check out the nearby Cedarburg Art Museum, housed in an 1898 Queen Anne mansion, for rotating regional exhibitions and a sculpture garden. Then end your day by doubling back to the Cedar Creek Settlement for Anvil Pub & Grille, where you can get a stellar burger on a pretzel bun in a former blacksmith shop.
Day 4
Kohler
The town that plumbing fixtures built has turned its industrial roots into design capital. Start your adventure with a five-minute-drive detour east to Sheboygan to the Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, home to one of the country’s most significant collections of self-taught and vernacular art, drawn from the Kohler Foundation. Back in Kohler tour the Kohler Design Center, where historic cast-iron tubs sit alongside contemporary bathroom vignettes. It’s half museum, half industrial design lesson, and surprisingly fun.
Check into the American Club, opened in 1918 as housing for Kohler factory workers and now a high-end resort that leans into its brick-and-beam history. With tufted headboards, soaking tubs, and dark woods, the whole place carries a polished, old-school confidence. At the adjacent Kohler Waters Spa, work the hydrotherapy circuit: vitality pools with targeted jets, eucalyptus steam rooms, a bracing cold plunge. Dinner stays on property: The Immigrant Restaurant delivers refined, seasonal tasting menus with European technique.
Day 5
Manitowoc
This shipbuilding town takes its seafaring history seriously. At the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the draw is the USS Cobia, a fully restored World War II submarine docked outside. Touring it isn’t for the faint of heart: It involves some steep stairs (even ladders if you opt for the “nooks and crannies” version), squeezing past bunks stacked three high, and walking through torpedo rooms. For a much different vibe, stop by the Rahr-West Art Museum, inside a 19th-century Victorian mansion. Its collection includes works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picasso — unexpectedly big names for a little lakeshore stop.
Head downtown to Beerntsen’s Confectionary, open since 1932, for a hand-dipped chocolate or a sundae. Then walk the calories off at West of the Lake Gardens, a six-acre site overlooking Lake Michigan, with fountains and meticulously manicured formal beds.
Day 6
Green Bay
No trip to Titletown USA (perhaps it’s time to shed that moniker?) is complete without a Lambeau Field tour. And if strolling through the tunnel onto the field to the sound of 2 Unlimited’s “Get Ready for This” doesn’t get you hyped, the up-close look at Packers history in the onsite Hall of Fame will. Even Bears fans will admit the museum is impressive.
Get some fresh air at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, a swath of quiet, partially boardwalk trails through wetland and forest. Alternatively, nearby Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary puts you in close range of rehabilitated native animals, from foxes to birds of prey.
Dine at the Booyah Shed for the hearty Belgian-style stew that defines community gatherings “up north” or Kropp’s Supper Club for broasted chicken or perch in classic Northwoods fashion. Whatever your choice, finish on a sweet note at Seroogy’s, operating since 1899, for hand-dipped chocolate meltaways.
Days 7 and 8
Door County
As you drive north, the geography shifts: Once you are in Door County, the cliffs and bluffs of the Niagara Escarpment limestone ridge define the shoreline. Each of the communities along Highway 42 has its own rhythm. Fish Creek anchors Peninsula State Park and pairs marina energy with serious galleries. Farther north, sunset-obsessed harborside Sister Bay is home to a wide public beach and the famous goats grazing on the sod roof of Al Johnson’s Swedish Restaurant and Butik. Stay at Loma Cottages, a cluster of modern cabins set on a wooded rise south of Fish Creek. Think pale wood interiors, compact kitchens, fire pits, and just enough distance from Fish Creek’s main drag for you to catch your breath. (Note that at the height of summer, some of these cottages require a three-night stay.)
Beyond the fish boils and fudge counters, the real lure here is the design sensibility that runs throughout the peninsula — a mix of Scandinavian restraint and Belgian farmstead practicality. In Fish Creek, browse Edgewood Orchard Galleries, set in a restored barn with museum-level regional painters and sculptors. A 20-minute-drive north, in Ellison Bay, duck into Clay Bay Pottery & Gallery for hand-thrown cookware that feels built for an actual kitchen, not a souvenir shelf.
On the drive back to your cabin, stop in Sister Bay for a gourmet bagel sandwich from Cultured, a James Beard Award finalist this year for outstanding bakery. This ambitious from-scratch spot specializes in sourdough and other fermets.
For a day that further removes you from the everyday, take the leisurely ferry from Ellison Bay to Washington Island, at the tip of the peninsula. Start at Fragrant Isle Lavender Farm & Shop. In peak bloom (July and August), the fields hum with bees and hobbyist photographers. But this is not just an Instagram backdrop: You can tour the distillery, sample culinary lavender, and sip lavender lemonade.
Next rent some motorized wheels from Annie’s Island Moped Rental, an island rite of passage. The roads here loop lazily past farm stands, stone fences, and glimpses of water on both sides (the island is only about five miles wide). Stop at Schoolhouse Beach, one of the world’s rare smooth limestone shores. Tucked in the woods is the Stavkirke, a hand-built replica of a 12th-century Norwegian stave church. With carved dragon heads and steep timber rooflines, it feels more Scandinavian than Wisconsin.
End your island day at Nelsen’s Hall & Bitters Club, open since 1899 and self-proclaimed “world’s largest purveyor of Angostura bitters.” Ordering a shot is a local handshake.