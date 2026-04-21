Day 3 Cedarburg Swap the expressway hum for brick sidewalks and limestone mill buildings. Cedarburg was a hub for wool production in the 19th century, and that industrial past is still visible in the city’s Hallmark-like streetscape and structures like Cedarburg Mill, on the National Register of Historic Places. Make your base the Washington House Inn, spread across a couple of restored 1800s structures on the main drag. The vibe is homey, with fireplaces, whirlpool tubs, and scratch-made continental breakfast, plus nightly wine and cheese in the parlor. Cedarburg Mill Photograph: Experience Cedarburg Shopping isn’t optional in this town, and a good starting point is in the historic downtown at Weeds for handmade throws, kitchen goods, and plants you’ll try to justify fitting into your trunk. Next, head a few blocks north to Cedar Creek Settlement, a 1864 woolen mill turned multilevel retail complex. On the grounds is Cedar Creek Winery, where tastings lean fruit forward and easy (try the strawberry wine). After you get your shopping fix, check out the nearby Cedarburg Art Museum, housed in an 1898 Queen Anne mansion, for rotating regional exhibitions and a sculpture garden. Then end your day by doubling back to the Cedar Creek Settlement for Anvil Pub & Grille, where you can get a stellar burger on a pretzel bun in a former blacksmith shop.

Day 4 Kohler The town that plumbing fixtures built has turned its industrial roots into design capital. Start your adventure with a five-minute-drive detour east to Sheboygan to the Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center, home to one of the country’s most significant collections of self-taught and vernacular art, drawn from the Kohler Foundation. Back in Kohler tour the Kohler Design Center, where historic cast-iron tubs sit alongside contemporary bathroom vignettes. It’s half museum, half industrial design lesson, and surprisingly fun. The Art Preserve of the John Michael Kohler Arts Center in Sheboygan, near Kohler Photograph: Courtesy of John Michael Kohler Arts Center Check into the American Club, opened in 1918 as housing for Kohler factory workers and now a high-end resort that leans into its brick-and-beam history. With tufted headboards, soaking tubs, and dark woods, the whole place carries a polished, old-school confidence. At the adjacent Kohler Waters Spa, work the hydrotherapy circuit: vitality pools with targeted jets, eucalyptus steam rooms, a bracing cold plunge. Dinner stays on property: The Immigrant Restaurant delivers refined, seasonal tasting menus with European technique.

Day 5 Manitowoc This shipbuilding town takes its seafaring history seriously. At the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, the draw is the USS Cobia, a fully restored World War II submarine docked outside. Touring it isn’t for the faint of heart: It involves some steep stairs (even ladders if you opt for the “nooks and crannies” version), squeezing past bunks stacked three high, and walking through torpedo rooms. For a much different vibe, stop by the Rahr-West Art Museum, inside a 19th-century Victorian mansion. Its collection includes works by Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, and Pablo Picasso — unexpectedly big names for a little lakeshore stop. Head downtown to Beerntsen’s Confectionary, open since 1932, for a hand-dipped chocolate or a sundae. Then walk the calories off at West of the Lake Gardens, a six-acre site overlooking Lake Michigan, with fountains and meticulously manicured formal beds.

Day 6 Green Bay No trip to Titletown USA (perhaps it’s time to shed that moniker?) is complete without a Lambeau Field tour. And if strolling through the tunnel onto the field to the sound of 2 Unlimited’s “Get Ready for This” doesn’t get you hyped, the up-close look at Packers history in the onsite Hall of Fame will. Even Bears fans will admit the museum is impressive. Get some fresh air at Barkhausen Waterfowl Preserve, a swath of quiet, partially boardwalk trails through wetland and forest. Alternatively, nearby Bay Beach Wildlife Sanctuary puts you in close range of rehabilitated native animals, from foxes to birds of prey. Dine at the Booyah Shed for the hearty Belgian-style stew that defines community gatherings “up north” or Kropp’s Supper Club for broasted chicken or perch in classic Northwoods fashion. Whatever your choice, finish on a sweet note at Seroogy’s, operating since 1899, for hand-dipped chocolate meltaways.