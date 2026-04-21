The Road Trips

Along Lake Michigan

A shoreline cross section of landscapes and heritages

Through the Driftless

A dive into the culture-rich region that the last Ice Age whiffed on
The Long Weekends

Princeton

The little creative hub that could

Neenah

A paper mill town turned posh

Baraboo

A circus town flipping into its trendy era
The Weeklong Stays

The Apostle Islands and Their Gateway

Up north — way, way up north — to Bayfield and beyond

Madison

Wisconsin’s capital of cool

Eau Claire

Food, music, the outdoors — all within city limits

The Wisconsin Glossary

A brief guide to understanding the locals

Bubbler

This term for a drinking fountain supposedly originated in Milwaukee — early Kohler plumbing fixtures were branded “Bubblers” — and stuck.

Ope

It covers “Sorry,” “Excuse me,” and “I’m just going to sneak past you.” Most often deployed while reaching for the same ranch dressing as another shopper at Woodman’s.

Hot dish

A casserole commonly made with ground beef, cream-of-something soup, and a starch, baked until cohesive. Appears in church basements and at funeral luncheons.

Fish fry

Friday. Every Friday. All year. Includes beer-battered cod or perch, rye bread, slaw, and potato pancakes (correct choice) or fries (acceptable).

Yeah, no

Absolutely not.

No, yeah

Definitely yes.

Couple two, three

Could mean two. Could mean five. You’ll know when you see it.

Beg/bag

These two words are pronounced the same. Context is your only guide.

Cripes

The polite cousin of a swearword. Covers shock, annoyance, or weather updates. “Cripes, that wind” is both a complaint and a conversation starter.

Jeet?

Translation: “Did you eat yet?” Not a question so much as a prelude to feeding you.

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