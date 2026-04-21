Bubbler This term for a drinking fountain supposedly originated in Milwaukee — early Kohler plumbing fixtures were branded “Bubblers” — and stuck.

Ope It covers “Sorry,” “Excuse me,” and “I’m just going to sneak past you.” Most often deployed while reaching for the same ranch dressing as another shopper at Woodman’s.

Hot dish A casserole commonly made with ground beef, cream-of-something soup, and a starch, baked until cohesive. Appears in church basements and at funeral luncheons.

Fish fry Friday. Every Friday. All year. Includes beer-battered cod or perch, rye bread, slaw, and potato pancakes (correct choice) or fries (acceptable).

Yeah, no Absolutely not.

No, yeah Definitely yes.

Couple two, three Could mean two. Could mean five. You’ll know when you see it.

Beg/bag These two words are pronounced the same. Context is your only guide.

Cripes The polite cousin of a swearword. Covers shock, annoyance, or weather updates. “Cripes, that wind” is both a complaint and a conversation starter.