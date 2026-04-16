Photograph: Garrett Sweet

1 Bar Bambi

What: Seasonal wood-fired dishes (plus a creative kids’ menu) from two industry vets.

Why: With all the restaurants on this stretch, there’s a new spot for a pre- or postmeal drink.

Where: 1703 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Matt Reeves

2 Susu

What: Alexander Willis (Dusek’s) helms this Asian and Mediterranean steakhouse.

Why: Who wouldn’t be curious about dipping their steak in green zhug or Sichuan au poivre?

Where: 652 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Travis Frangie

3 Belmont Tavern

What: The long-closed tavern lives again.

Why: Longtime barman Nick Kokonas (no, not that Nick Kokonas) reopened the space with refined cocktails and Old Style on draft.

Where: 3405 W. Belmont Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Courtesy of The Purple Pig

4 The Purple Pig

What: The famed downtown eatery adds a new location west of the city.

Why: It marks the return of Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia), who is part owner of the new outpost.

Where: 15 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook Website

Photograph: Kim Yeoh

5 Spice by CMB

What: A homey Afro-Caribbean spot.

Why: It’s a big draw for brunch — think breakfast jollof.

Where: 2853 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website

6 Tune-Up

What: A casual bar from the Owl team.

Why: A late-night hangout that goes till 5 a.m. on weekends.

Where: 3810 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale Website

7 Retro Pizza

What: A Roman pizza takeout joint (plus a coffee bar) from the La Boulangerie folks.

Why: Finally, something new to try in that long-empty Hero’s space!

Where: 3600 N. Western Ave., Horner Park Website

Photograph: Nikki Allen

8 Kouklas Greek Eatery

What: Jimmy Bannos Jr. serves a modern take on Mediterranean fare.

Why: Yeah, there’s whipped feta, but you’re going to want to check out the Greek pastas.

Where: 7620 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles Website

9 Bar None

What: A THC-focused bar that takes over the café Froth from Fridays to Sundays.

Why: It’s perfect for nondrinkers who still want to catch a buzz.

Where: 1515 W. Monroe St., Near West Side Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

10 Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

What: Nashville’s famous chicken joint opens near Wrigley Field.

Why: A Tennessee takeover begins: This is the first of three locations launching here by early 2027.

Where: 3649 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville Website