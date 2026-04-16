1 Bar Bambi
What: Seasonal wood-fired dishes (plus a creative kids’ menu) from two industry vets.
Why: With all the restaurants on this stretch, there’s a new spot for a pre- or postmeal drink.
Where: 1703 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
2 Susu
What: Alexander Willis (Dusek’s) helms this Asian and Mediterranean steakhouse.
Why: Who wouldn’t be curious about dipping their steak in green zhug or Sichuan au poivre?
Where: 652 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
3 Belmont Tavern
What: The long-closed tavern lives again.
Why: Longtime barman Nick Kokonas (no, not that Nick Kokonas) reopened the space with refined cocktails and Old Style on draft.
Where: 3405 W. Belmont Ave., Logan Square Website
4 The Purple Pig
What: The famed downtown eatery adds a new location west of the city.
Why: It marks the return of Tony Mantuano (Spiaggia), who is part owner of the new outpost.
Where: 15 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook Website
5 Spice by CMB
What: A homey Afro-Caribbean spot.
Why: It’s a big draw for brunch — think breakfast jollof.
Where: 2853 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website
6 Tune-Up
What: A casual bar from the Owl team.
Why: A late-night hangout that goes till 5 a.m. on weekends.
Where: 3810 W. Belmont Ave., Avondale Website
7 Retro Pizza
What: A Roman pizza takeout joint (plus a coffee bar) from the La Boulangerie folks.
Why: Finally, something new to try in that long-empty Hero’s space!
Where: 3600 N. Western Ave., Horner Park Website
8 Kouklas Greek Eatery
What: Jimmy Bannos Jr. serves a modern take on Mediterranean fare.
Why: Yeah, there’s whipped feta, but you’re going to want to check out the Greek pastas.
Where: 7620 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles Website
9 Bar None
What: A THC-focused bar that takes over the café Froth from Fridays to Sundays.
Why: It’s perfect for nondrinkers who still want to catch a buzz.
Where: 1515 W. Monroe St., Near West Side Website
10 Hattie B’s Hot Chicken
What: Nashville’s famous chicken joint opens near Wrigley Field.
Why: A Tennessee takeover begins: This is the first of three locations launching here by early 2027.
Where: 3649 N. Clark St., Wrigleyville Website