1 Second Generation
What:Chef Ed Kim and the owners behind Mini Mott rebranded their counter-service burger joint as this full-service Asian American restaurant, where the menu is influenced by their childhoods spent straddling two cultures.
Why:Think galbi steak frites with chimichurri, octopus with fermented black soybeans, and a misoyaki eggplant tartine (yes, you can still get the delectable Mott burger with miso butter onions and hoisin aïoli).
Where:3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square Website
2 Loaf Lounge
What:Top-tier bakers Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader (Sepia) and Ben Lustbader (Giant) debut an all-day café.
Why:Mispagel-Lustbader consulted on The Bear, so grab a slice of the famous cake, or go savory with a BLT on jalapeño-cheddar bread.
Where:2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale Website
3 Bambola
What:The latest spot from Bonhomme Hospitality takes inspiration from the flavors of the Silk Road.
Why:Sit amid Bonhomme’s signature vibrant decor while noshing on turmeric-glazed carrots with eggplant labneh.
Where:1402 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
4 Frida de Noche
What:Chef Cristian Orozco (Tzuco) pops up on weekends at Pilsen brunch fave Frida Room.
Why:His $85 Mexican tasting menu features plates like braised short ribs with mole verde.
Where:1454 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website
5 Monster Ramen
What:Katie Dong (Strings Ramen) brings her take on ramen to Logan Square.
Why:Try regional styles like the beef-based gyukotsu with garlic miso.
Where:3435 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website
6 Canal Street Eatery
What:A sprawling spot in the BMO Tower with a dine-in restaurant and a market
Why:Swing by for truffle pizza for dinner, or grab a breakfast burrito in the morning.
Where:314 S. Canal St., West Loop Website
7 Eden
What:Eating gets super local at a new location of the plant-forward restaurant, which has an onsite greenhouse.
Why:Snack on bites like Burrata with roasted squash.
Where:2734 W. Roscoe St., Avondale Website
8 Kala Modern Greek
What:The Greek food boom continues with this street-food spot.
Why:Order a range of souvlaki (skewers), from chicken to shrimp to zucchini, in a sandwich or salad.
Where:2523 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website
9 Laos To Your House
What:A pickup and delivery-only outfit that highlights Lao cuisine
Why:Sample nam khao, a crispy rice salad with pork, or seen savanh, beef jerky in oyster sauce.
Where:324 N. Leavitt St., Near North Side Website
10 Fare
What:Your new healthy downtown lunch option
Why:Order a smoothie bowl, avocado toast with pickled carrots, and a tahini brownie when you need to indulge.
Where:71 S. Franklin St., Loop; 433 W. Van Buren St., South Loop Website