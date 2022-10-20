Photograph: Nelson Dow

1 Second Generation

What:Chef Ed Kim and the owners behind Mini Mott rebranded their counter-service burger joint as this full-service Asian American restaurant, where the menu is influenced by their childhoods spent straddling two cultures.

Why:Think galbi steak frites with chimichurri, octopus with fermented black soybeans, and a misoyaki eggplant tartine (yes, you can still get the delectable Mott burger with miso butter onions and hoisin aïoli).

Where:3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

2 Loaf Lounge

What:Top-tier bakers Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader (Sepia) and Ben Lustbader (Giant) debut an all-day café.

Why:Mispagel-Lustbader consulted on The Bear, so grab a slice of the famous cake, or go savory with a BLT on jalapeño-cheddar bread.

Where:2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Wade McElroy

3 Bambola

What:The latest spot from Bonhomme Hospitality takes inspiration from the flavors of the Silk Road.

Why:Sit amid Bonhomme’s signature vibrant decor while noshing on turmeric-glazed carrots with eggplant labneh.

Where:1402 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Ulises Chavarría

4 Frida de Noche

What:Chef Cristian Orozco (Tzuco) pops up on weekends at Pilsen brunch fave Frida Room.

Why:His $85 Mexican tasting menu features plates like braised short ribs with mole verde.

Where:1454 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Monster Ramen

5 Monster Ramen

What:Katie Dong (Strings Ramen) brings her take on ramen to Logan Square.

Why:Try regional styles like the beef-based gyukotsu with garlic miso.

Where:3435 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Happy Hour Collaborative

6 Canal Street Eatery

What:A sprawling spot in the BMO Tower with a dine-in restaurant and a market

Why:Swing by for truffle pizza for dinner, or grab a breakfast burrito in the morning.

Where:314 S. Canal St., West Loop Website

Photograph: The Paramount Group

7 Eden

What:Eating gets super local at a new location of the plant-forward restaurant, which has an onsite greenhouse.

Why:Snack on bites like Burrata with roasted squash.

Where:2734 W. Roscoe St., Avondale Website

Photograph: Marcin Cymmer

8 Kala Modern Greek

What:The Greek food boom continues with this street-food spot.

Why:Order a range of souvlaki (skewers), from chicken to shrimp to zucchini, in a sandwich or salad.

Where:2523 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Mike Zingg

9 Laos To Your House

What:A pickup and delivery-only outfit that highlights Lao cuisine

Why:Sample nam khao, a crispy rice salad with pork, or seen savanh, beef jerky in oyster sauce.

Where:324 N. Leavitt St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Jason W. Kaumeyer

10 Fare

What:Your new healthy downtown lunch option

Why:Order a smoothie bowl, avocado toast with pickled carrots, and a tahini brownie when you need to indulge.

Where:71 S. Franklin St., Loop; 433 W. Van Buren St., South Loop Website