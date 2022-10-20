Food from Second Generation
Photograph: Nelson Dow

1 Second Generation

What:Chef Ed Kim and the owners behind Mini Mott rebranded their counter-service burger joint as this full-service Asian American restaurant, where the menu is influenced by their childhoods spent straddling two cultures.
Why:Think galbi steak frites with chimichurri, octopus with fermented black soybeans, and a misoyaki eggplant tartine (yes, you can still get the delectable Mott burger with miso butter onions and hoisin aïoli).
Where:3057 W. Logan Blvd., Logan Square Website

 

The Bear Chocolate Cake from Loaf Lounge
Photograph: Garrett Sweet

2 Loaf Lounge

What:Top-tier bakers Sarah Mispagel-Lustbader (Sepia) and Ben Lustbader (Giant) debut an all-day café.
Why:Mispagel-Lustbader consulted on The Bear, so grab a slice of the famous cake, or go savory with a BLT on jalapeño-cheddar bread.
Where:2934 N. Milwaukee Ave., Avondale Website

 

Carrots from Bambola
Photograph: Wade McElroy

3 Bambola

What:The latest spot from Bonhomme Hospitality takes inspiration from the flavors of the Silk Road.
Why:Sit amid Bonhomme’s signature vibrant decor while noshing on turmeric-glazed carrots with eggplant labneh.
Where:1402 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

 

Food from Frida de Noche
Photograph: Ulises Chavarría

4 Frida de Noche

What:Chef Cristian Orozco (Tzuco) pops up on weekends at Pilsen brunch fave Frida Room.
Why:His $85 Mexican tasting menu features plates like braised short ribs with mole verde.
Where:1454 W. 18th St., Pilsen Website

 

Ramen from Monster Rame
Photograph: Courtesy of Monster Ramen

5 Monster Ramen

What:Katie Dong (Strings Ramen) brings her take on ramen to Logan Square.
Why:Try regional styles like the beef-based gyukotsu with garlic miso.
Where:3435 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square Website

 

Food from Canal Street Eatery
Photograph: Happy Hour Collaborative

6 Canal Street Eatery

What:A sprawling spot in the BMO Tower with a dine-in restaurant and a market
Why:Swing by for truffle pizza for dinner, or grab a breakfast burrito in the morning.
Where:314 S. Canal St., West Loop Website

 

A dish from Eden
Photograph: The Paramount Group

7 Eden

What:Eating gets super local at a new location of the plant-forward restaurant, which has an onsite greenhouse.
Why:Snack on bites like Burrata with roasted squash.
Where:2734 W. Roscoe St., Avondale Website

 

Food from Kala Modern Greek
Photograph: Marcin Cymmer

8 Kala Modern Greek

What:The Greek food boom continues with this street-food spot.
Why:Order a range of souvlaki (skewers), from chicken to shrimp to zucchini, in a sandwich or salad.
Where:2523 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

 

A table full of food from Laos To Your House
Photograph: Mike Zingg

9 Laos To Your House

What:A pickup and delivery-only outfit that highlights Lao cuisine
Why:Sample nam khao, a crispy rice salad with pork, or seen savanh, beef jerky in oyster sauce.
Where:324 N. Leavitt St., Near North Side Website

 

Food from Fare
Photograph: Jason W. Kaumeyer

10 Fare

What:Your new healthy downtown lunch option
Why:Order a smoothie bowl, avocado toast with pickled carrots, and a tahini brownie when you need to indulge.
Where:71 S. Franklin St., Loop; 433 W. Van Buren St., South Loop Website