Photograph: Justice of the Pies

1 Justice of the Pies

What:Celeb baker and James Beard finalist Maya-Camille Broussard (of Netflix’s Bake Squad) finally gives us what we’ve always wanted: a brick-and-mortar shop for her delicious pies.

Why:You’ll find seasonal slices like bourbon pecan, but the menu features more than just pies, including banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, tomato-basil quiche, and lemon-lavender cookies.

Where:8655 S. Blackstone Ave., Marynook Website

Photograph: Sammy Faze

2 Tilly Bagel Shop

What:The pandemic pop-up darling is now slinging her signature rounds from her South Loop shop; lines have ensued.

Why:Get there early for Hannah Tillett’s flavors like cacio e pepe and garlic rosemary. She’s also selling bagel sammies.

Where:34 E. Balbo Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Nathan Michael

3 DeNucci’s

What:The latest spot from the rapidly growing Ballyhoo Hospitality (Gemini, Coda di Volpe) serves Italian American red sauce faves.

Why:With tagliatelle Bolognese and chicken Parm plus big booths, it’s primed to be a winter comfort food hang.

Where:503 W. Dickens Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Matthew Reeves

4 Marina’s Bistro & Rum Bar

What:A vibrant Puerto Rican eatery specializing in mofongos and rum drinks

Why:Get your mofongos with roasted pork, then round things out with warm bread pudding and rum ice cream.

Where:4554 N. Magnolia Ave., Uptown Website

Photograph: Elba Aguilar

5 Estación

What:Are we in the midst of a Puerto Rican food boom (see also No. 4)? This spot is from the team behind Skokie’s Libertad.

Why:Mark Mendez serves dishes like short rib sancocho and Saturday night jibaritos.

Where:633 W. Howard St., Evanston Website

Photograph: Felton Kizer

6 Desert Hawk

What:A California desert–themed bar moves into the Pub Royale space.

Why:What does “California desert–themed” mean? Glad you asked. Expect agave cocktails like ranch water, plus tacos and burgers from the Cocina Sublime pop-up.

Where:2049 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village Website

Photograph: Parker Hospitality

7 Prime Bar

What:The first phase of the Nisos reinvention is this more casual bar.

Why:Walk in for $9 spritzes and $13 rigatoni alla vodka during happy hour.

Where:802 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Nick Holmes

8 The Evie

What:This spot from the Wildberry Cafe and Forno Rosso owners replaces Mag Mile staple Bandera.

Why:Expect crowd-friendly eats like a Chicago dog and lobster roll.

Where:537 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

9 Phodega

What:The Asian American bodega-meets-noodle-shop has a new location.

Why:The shop consolidates the two former locations, so there’s ample space to grab some pho bo.

Where:1924 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website

Photograph: Jazmin Medrano

10 Brew Brew Coffee and Tea

What:Brew Brew Coffee and Tea

Why:No spot does cozy drink season quite like this Mexican-influenced coffee shop. Warm up with pumpkin spice horchatas and lattes in flavors like apple chai and maple spice.

Where:3832 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale Website