1 Justice of the Pies
What:Celeb baker and James Beard finalist Maya-Camille Broussard (of Netflix’s Bake Squad) finally gives us what we’ve always wanted: a brick-and-mortar shop for her delicious pies.
Why:You’ll find seasonal slices like bourbon pecan, but the menu features more than just pies, including banana pudding, cinnamon rolls, tomato-basil quiche, and lemon-lavender cookies.
Where:8655 S. Blackstone Ave., Marynook Website
2 Tilly Bagel Shop
What:The pandemic pop-up darling is now slinging her signature rounds from her South Loop shop; lines have ensued.
Why:Get there early for Hannah Tillett’s flavors like cacio e pepe and garlic rosemary. She’s also selling bagel sammies.
Where:34 E. Balbo Ave., South Loop Website
3 DeNucci’s
What:The latest spot from the rapidly growing Ballyhoo Hospitality (Gemini, Coda di Volpe) serves Italian American red sauce faves.
Why:With tagliatelle Bolognese and chicken Parm plus big booths, it’s primed to be a winter comfort food hang.
Where:503 W. Dickens Ave., Lincoln Park Website
4 Marina’s Bistro & Rum Bar
What:A vibrant Puerto Rican eatery specializing in mofongos and rum drinks
Why:Get your mofongos with roasted pork, then round things out with warm bread pudding and rum ice cream.
Where:4554 N. Magnolia Ave., Uptown Website
5 Estación
What:Are we in the midst of a Puerto Rican food boom (see also No. 4)? This spot is from the team behind Skokie’s Libertad.
Why:Mark Mendez serves dishes like short rib sancocho and Saturday night jibaritos.
Where:633 W. Howard St., Evanston Website
6 Desert Hawk
What:A California desert–themed bar moves into the Pub Royale space.
Why:What does “California desert–themed” mean? Glad you asked. Expect agave cocktails like ranch water, plus tacos and burgers from the Cocina Sublime pop-up.
Where:2049 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village Website
7 Prime Bar
What:The first phase of the Nisos reinvention is this more casual bar.
Why:Walk in for $9 spritzes and $13 rigatoni alla vodka during happy hour.
Where:802 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
8 The Evie
What:This spot from the Wildberry Cafe and Forno Rosso owners replaces Mag Mile staple Bandera.
Why:Expect crowd-friendly eats like a Chicago dog and lobster roll.
Where:537 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile Website
9 Phodega
What:The Asian American bodega-meets-noodle-shop has a new location.
Why:The shop consolidates the two former locations, so there’s ample space to grab some pho bo.
Where:1924 W. Division St., Wicker Park Website
10 Brew Brew Coffee and Tea
Why:No spot does cozy drink season quite like this Mexican-influenced coffee shop. Warm up with pumpkin spice horchatas and lattes in flavors like apple chai and maple spice.
Where:3832 W. Diversey Ave., Avondale Website