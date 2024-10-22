The Beefless Italian Beef

By Charlotte Goddu

Laricia Chandler Baker, better known as Chef Fab, has been slinging veganized versions of meaty classics at her restaurant chain, Can’t Believe It’s Not Meat, since 2019. (It has three locations: Near North Side, Hyde Park, and Orland Park.) So, of course, the Italian Not Beef ($15.95) was a natural offering.

“Beef” The secret to keeping this thinly sliced soy protein tasty is a long soak in the veggie-based jus that fills in for a traditional meaty broth. It simmers with green and red peppers, Italian seasoning, black pepper, and a housemade spice blend for two hours, then rests overnight so the flavors meld. Giardiniera Baker’s family urged her to make the Italian Not Beef more accessible by topping it with Marconi mild giardiniera. Not to worry, though, Baker says: “The people who want spicy? They get spicy.” Vegan cheese Cheese is not traditional, but Baker insists on it. Growing up in Englewood, she says, “we never ate Italian beef without cheese. Literally, like never, ever, ever, ever, ever, ever.” Here she uses Numu vegan cheese, almond milk, and a secret spice mix to create a melty nacho cheese she smears inside the roll. Bread Baker gets the traditional roll daily from a local bakery. Packaging The foil and parchment wrapping steams the sandwich so that, Baker says, “when you open it, it almost melts in your mouth.”

Three More Veggie Beefs

Liberation Kitchen’s “Chicago Style” Italian Sandwich

Spiced seitan — a toothsome meat substitute made from vital wheat gluten — is paired with mild giardiniera. West Town

Buona’s Italian Beefless Sandwich

Olive oil subs in for beef fat in the vegetable broth for the local chain’s seitan-based rendition. Multiple locations

Chicago Not Dogs’ Italian Bēf

This spot in the vegan food hall XMarket simmers slices of seitan loaf in jus. Uptown