Italian Beef’s Golden Age

Where’s the Beef? In Chicago, the answer is everywhere.

If you told me Mr. Beef was Chicago’s most popular tourist attraction of 2024, I’d believe you. Having never been to the River North stand (I’m a Johnnie’s or Al’s gal), I decided to join the line of folks who had flown into town and proceeded directly, suitcases in hand, to the restaurant on which the one in The Bear is based.

Despite all the questions (“What am I supposed to get here?” “What’s ‘hot’ ”?), the line moved quickly. (I noticed the cash-only policy has disappeared.) I could hear everyone ordering the Bear, so I did, too. Here, that means juicy, hot and sweet.

Watching these tourists got me thinking about what the Italian beef sandwich means to Chicago. Of the three foods most synonymous with this city — hot dogs and pizza are the other two, of course — Italian beef is the least known outside our borders. Though it has analogues, like a French dip or beef po’ boy, it’s entirely possible visitors here may have never had anything closely resembling this wet-bread sandwich. So through The Bear, folks are being initiated into a secret Chicago club — one that requires a special lingo for ordering.

Italian beef originated here in the 1920s, in Little Italy, as an affordable option for immigrant wedding receptions. But it has since spread to every neighborhood, appearing at not just beef stands but pizza joints, Vietnamese spots, chef-driven restaurants — and beyond our borders. These days, you can find Italian beef in New York, Seattle, Houston, and even Florence, Alabama.

Why do we love it so much? This is a very democratic sandwich. It’s cheap. It’s filling. It’s satisfying. It’s also incredibly messy, so you have to lean into its lowbrow nature. Italian beef belongs to the people of Chicago, and we’re ready to share.