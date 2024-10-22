2

Al’s #1 Italian Beef

It’s easily identifiable from the meat’s nearly shredded consistency, the chopped giardiniera, and the bright red jus. The taste is distinct, too (the exact spices are a family secret, but I get hints of clove and allspice). It’s the best Italian beef within city limits, but you must go to the original on Taylor Street to eat it at its peak. $9.25. 1079 W. Taylor St., Little Italy