Johnnie’s Beef
There’s a reason you’ll find a line snaking around the building: Customers want to get their hands on the freshest beef dipped in the most savory jus and topped with the crispest, spiciest giardiniera in town. $6.72. 7500 W. North Ave., Elmwood Park
Al’s #1 Italian Beef
It’s easily identifiable from the meat’s nearly shredded consistency, the chopped giardiniera, and the bright red jus. The taste is distinct, too (the exact spices are a family secret, but I get hints of clove and allspice). It’s the best Italian beef within city limits, but you must go to the original on Taylor Street to eat it at its peak. $9.25. 1079 W. Taylor St., Little Italy
Jay’s Beef
What started as a trailer has evolved into one of the area’s iconic Italian beef stands. Northwest Siders swear by the freshly sliced beef loaded with giardiniera and served on bread from nearby Liborio Bakery. $8.75. 4418 N. Narragansett Ave., Harwood Heights
The Duck Inn
With its tender meat, intoxicatingly aromatic jus, and sturdy bun, Kevin Hickey’s cheffed-up offering hits all the high notes of a classic Italian beef sandwich. $17. 2701 S. Eleanor St., Bridgeport
Marco’s Beef
The heftiest in town is found at this family-owned stand that loads its sandwiches with thin shreds of tender beef and tons of spicy chopped peppers mixed with shredded carrots and chunks of celery. You’ll need both hands and lots of napkins. $8.15. 6008 W. Fullerton Ave., Belmont Central
Bob-O’s Hot Dogs
Don’t let the name fool you — you’re here for the Italian beef. It’s made from scratch nearly daily, the beef roasted in a garlic-heavy jus. It was named best in town back in 1978 by none other than this magazine — and it’s still every bit as good. $8. 8258 W. Irving Park Rd., Irving Woods
Pop’s Italian Beef & Sausage
The Kedzie location of this South Side chain still roasts its beef in-house, but the star here is the deep green giardiniera, made with crisp bits of jalapeño and celery swimming in oil flecked with spicy red pepper flakes. $7.09. 10337 S. Kedzie Ave., Mount Greenwood
Scatchell’s
The old-school stand shaves its meat so thin you can see through it. It’s plopped into jus made with all the drippings from the roast. This is a very big sandwich, accented with giard made with fresh jalapeño, celery, and red pepper. $8.99. 4700 W. Cermak Rd., Cicero
Frangella Italian Market
This family-run Italian deli starts with top round that’s been seasoned with salt, pepper, garlic powder, and oregano. It’s then dipped into bubbling jus before being loaded into a D’Amato’s roll and topped with a crisp hot giardiniera that packs a wallop of flavor. $8.99. 11925 S. 80th Ave., Palos Park
Chef Ciccio
The Ferraro family has been making Italian beef for banquets and weddings since the 1930s. They use that same generations-old recipe here. Thick slices of tender beef are dunked in extremely beefy jus and stuffed into a sturdy roll with peppers that provide optimal crunch. $11.95. 600 E. Grand Ave., Streeterville