1 Parachute HiFi
What:A revamp of Parachute combines casual Korean American plates with DJ sets.
Why:Dishes will change regularly, but note: On Wednesdays there will be bing bread!
Where:3500 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website
2 Void
What:An Italian American bar and restaurant from a trio of industry vets
Why:Feel like a kid again with a tasty update to SpaghettiOs.
Where:2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
3 Mirra
What:Indian-Mexican fusion grown out of Wazwan
Why:We’re talking things like lamb barbacoa biryani.
Where:1954 W. Armitage Ave., Bucktown Website
4 Casa Humilde Cerveceria Artesanal
What:Mexican American beers from a sibling duo
Why:Their new taproom means space to try corn lagers and hazy pineapple IPAs.
Where:7700 Madison St., Forest Park Website
5 Bar Parisette
What:A fresh take on the bistro
Why:Go for fries, soft serve, and Chicago’s best dirty martini.
Where:2829 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website
6 Petit Pomeroy
What:The North Shore’s French staple heads downtown.
Why:This smaller outpost serves Pomeroy’s greatest hits, like the warm tomato tarte.
Where:748 N. State St., River North Website
7 Cadinho Bakery & Café
What:A sunny bakery with Portuguese sweets
Why:Find classic egg tarts, plus empanadas and coconut iced coffee.
Where:3483 S. Archer Ave., McKinley Park Website
8 Evette’s
What:A new breakfast menu at our fave Lebanese-Mexican-Midwestern café
Why:The flaky egg wrap with garlic mayo, bacon, and mozz starts the day right.
Where:350 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website
9 Kie-Gol-Lanee
What:The Oaxacan specialist expands with a second location.
Why:The cozy mole dishes and sopas are just right for chilly weather.
Where:2901 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website
10 Ema
What:CJ Jacobson takes his Med food west.
Why:Don’t miss the frozen Greek yogurt with olive oil and sea salt.
Where:1320 Patriot Blvd., Glenview Website