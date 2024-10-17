Photograph: Andres Recillas

1 Parachute HiFi

What:A revamp of Parachute combines casual Korean American plates with DJ sets.

Why:Dishes will change regularly, but note: On Wednesdays there will be bing bread!

Where:3500 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Jean Moll

2 Void

What:An Italian American bar and restaurant from a trio of industry vets

Why:Feel like a kid again with a tasty update to SpaghettiOs.

Where:2937 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

3 Mirra

What:Indian-Mexican fusion grown out of Wazwan

Why:We’re talking things like lamb barbacoa biryani.

Where:1954 W. Armitage Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Chuy Reyes

4 Casa Humilde Cerveceria Artesanal

What:Mexican American beers from a sibling duo

Why:Their new taproom means space to try corn lagers and hazy pineapple IPAs.

Where:7700 Madison St., Forest Park Website

Photograph: Christopher Del Rosario

5 Bar Parisette

What:A fresh take on the bistro

Why:Go for fries, soft serve, and Chicago’s best dirty martini.

Where:2829 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Keni Rosales

6 Petit Pomeroy

What:The North Shore’s French staple heads downtown.

Why:This smaller outpost serves Pomeroy’s greatest hits, like the warm tomato tarte.

Where:748 N. State St., River North Website

Photograph: Eric Carlson

7 Cadinho Bakery & Café

What:A sunny bakery with Portuguese sweets

Why:Find classic egg tarts, plus empanadas and coconut iced coffee.

Where:3483 S. Archer Ave., McKinley Park Website

Photograph: Lucy Hewett

8 Evette’s

What:A new breakfast menu at our fave Lebanese-Mexican-Midwestern café

Why:The flaky egg wrap with garlic mayo, bacon, and mozz starts the day right.

Where:350 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Fernanda Guardado

9 Kie-Gol-Lanee

What:The Oaxacan specialist expands with a second location.

Why:The cozy mole dishes and sopas are just right for chilly weather.

Where:2901 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

10 Ema

What:CJ Jacobson takes his Med food west.

Why:Don’t miss the frozen Greek yogurt with olive oil and sea salt.

Where:1320 Patriot Blvd., Glenview Website