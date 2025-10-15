As Detective Kim Burgess on Chicago P.D., actor Marina Squerciati has barreled down alleys, fought with criminals, and even climbed into a well once. No surprise, then, that her offscreen wellness routine is geared toward preparing her both physically and mentally. “If you’re not ready to sprint up stairs or do a stunt, you’re going to get hurt,” she says. Last year, Squerciati, who has been with the show for all 13 seasons, was back on set a mere four weeks after a C-section. That kind of grit defines life these days for the Northwestern grad, who balances long shooting days with raising two kids under 10. “I’m really just keeping it all together with duct tape right now.”

Photography: Courtesy of vendors

Daily grind

“I don’t have stamina; I have coffee. La Colombe, VietFive, Groundwell, Dark Matter — I go to them all. A Beatrix recently opened on our production lot. I spend so much money there during breaks.”

Skin deep

“High-def isn’t kind to actresses, so I maintain a rigorous skin care routine. I go to SpaDerma for Hydrafacials and microneedling. At home, I use a Hungarian line, Eminence Organics; the strawberry rhubarb serum is so good. I’ve also started doing ice baths for my face to boost circulation and reduce puffiness. Sunscreen is a must; I use EltaMD UV Clear under makeup and reapply over it.”

Strength in numbers

“Pilates at The Sol Room has been huge for me. After my C-section, I didn’t think I’d sit up unassisted again. Jai, the owner, is a truly gifted instructor. On weekends, I also do group weight training at Bracey Performance. When I do dumbbells, I’m at 35 pounds each arm. My goal is to be tired by the end, having given 100 percent.”

Head games

“I read a lot. I’m drawn to lofty fiction. And at night my husband and I do the New York Times Connections. It’s short but uses your brain. There’s a competitive spirit in my home: Yesterday I couldn’t finish, but my husband did. That made him happy.”