1 Creepies
What:A new Midwestern-inspired bistro from the Elske team.
Why:We’ll eat anywhere David and Anna Posey are cooking.
Where:1360 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
2 Adalina Prime
What:Yet another steakhouse?
Why:This one comes from the team behind the Gold Coast’s Adalina and has a gorgeous design.
Where:360 N. Green St., West Loop Website
3 Dimmi Dimmi
What:A classic red-sauce Italian spot.
Why:Cool nights call for comfort food.
Where:1112 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website
4 Milli by Metric
What:An all-day café from one of the city’s top roasters.
Why:You can sip single-origin espressos while exploring the serious pastry program from an Obélix alum.
Where:3110 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website
5 Little Lark
What:A pizza spot at Guild Row from the Meadowlark team.
Why:A wood-fired za topped with Lardon salumi and a round of cocktails sounds like a good night.
Where:3132 N. Rockwell St., Avondale Website
6 Ithaki Estiatorio
What:A new Greek joint opens in the Parthenon space.
Why:Naturally, there will be saganaki.
Where:314 S. Halsted St., Greektown Website
7 Sho
What:Mari Katsumura, veteran of Yugen and Grace, debuts an omakase.
Why:She’s serving a seasonally changing 10-course menu with sushi and composed dishes.
Where:1533 N. Wells St., Old Town Website
8 The Western Bar & Kitchen
What:A Southwestern spot with oyster chiles rellenos and tequila drinks.
Why:We don’t see this type of cuisine in town very often.
Where:4301 N. Western Ave., North Center Website
9 Luella’s Southern Kitchen
What:Darnell Reed’s delightful Southern restaurant returns in a new location.
Why:Faves like biscuits and gravy are back on the brunch-only menu.
Where:4114 N. Kedzie Ave., Albany Park Website
10 Smash Jibarito
What:The pop-up favorite opens a storefront.
Why:If you haven’t had their delish smashburger-jibarito hybrid, you’re missing out.
Where:2534 W. Division St., Humboldt Park Website