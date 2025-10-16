Photograph: Galdones Photography

1 Creepies

What:A new Midwestern-inspired bistro from the Elske team.

Why:We’ll eat anywhere David and Anna Posey are cooking.

Where:1360 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Matt Haas

2 Adalina Prime

What:Yet another steakhouse?

Why:This one comes from the team behind the Gold Coast’s Adalina and has a gorgeous design.

Where:360 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Kevin Eduard White

3 Dimmi Dimmi

What:A classic red-sauce Italian spot.

Why:Cool nights call for comfort food.

Where:1112 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Milli by Metric

4 Milli by Metric

What:An all-day café from one of the city’s top roasters.

Why:You can sip single-origin espressos while exploring the serious pastry program from an Obélix alum.

Where:3110 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Chris Peters

5 Little Lark

What:A pizza spot at Guild Row from the Meadowlark team.

Why:A wood-fired za topped with Lardon salumi and a round of cocktails sounds like a good night.

Where:3132 N. Rockwell St., Avondale Website

Photograph: MADN Agency

6 Ithaki Estiatorio

What:A new Greek joint opens in the Parthenon space.

Why:Naturally, there will be saganaki.

Where:314 S. Halsted St., Greektown Website

Photograph: Mistey Nguyen

7 Sho

What:Mari Katsumura, veteran of Yugen and Grace, debuts an omakase.

Why:She’s serving a seasonally changing 10-course menu with sushi and composed dishes.

Where:1533 N. Wells St., Old Town Website

Photograph: Kyle Bethea

8 The Western Bar & Kitchen

What:A Southwestern spot with oyster chiles rellenos and tequila drinks.

Why:We don’t see this type of cuisine in town very often.

Where:4301 N. Western Ave., North Center Website

9 Luella’s Southern Kitchen

What:Darnell Reed’s delightful Southern restaurant returns in a new location.

Why:Faves like biscuits and gravy are back on the brunch-only menu.

Where:4114 N. Kedzie Ave., Albany Park Website

10 Smash Jibarito

What:The pop-up favorite opens a storefront.

Why:If you haven’t had their delish smashburger-jibarito hybrid, you’re missing out.

Where:2534 W. Division St., Humboldt Park Website