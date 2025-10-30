If you stop in at this new Bucktown venture (1924 W. North Ave.) from Zubair Mohajir and Jacob Dela Cruz — the team behind Lilac Tiger and Coach House — and pastry chef Reema Patel of Mariscos San Pedro, try these four items.

1. Calamansi Shrikhand Doughnut

For this bright and tangy sweet, Patel took inspiration from a Boston cream doughnut, making the filling with northern Indian yogurt, cardamom, sugar, and calamansi. She glazes the top with a white chocolate and calamansi ganache. $6

2. Kaaju Latte

This layered chilled latte, equal parts date and brown sugar syrup, cashew milk, and honey-whipped espresso, is finished with chai spices. Mix it all up before taking a sip. $7

3. Breakfast Sando

The halal breakfast sandwich sells out early for a reason. Made with a deep-fried hash brown square, souffléed egg, garlic aïoli with achar, and a chicken and beef bacon sausage patty seasoned with annatto and pineapple, it’s served on a potato bun. $11.50

4. Ube Cookie

Ube is all over the menu: in a latte, in ice cream, and in this powdered-sugar-coated crinkle treat, which is filled with vanilla cheesecake. $5