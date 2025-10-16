With Mexican spirits muy de moda in today’s cocktail world, bars specializing in them have been popping up here of late. Let’s take a drinking tour of three such newcomers: a homey Pilsen spot, an easy-going eatery with great drinks, and a CDMX-style lounge.

First up: Cerdito Muerto (1700 S. Halsted St., Pilsen), which Emidio Oceguera, former general manager of Chicago Cut, debuted in June in the building he grew up in. Note the comfy stools and banquettes, the kitchen where his mom’s used to be, and the 100 bottles of mezcal and tequila on the wall. Drinks include Mexican wines and Casa Humilde’s Latin beers on draft. Not to be missed: Palomas with housemade Squirt.

Next head north to La Lunita (2539 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square), which Samantha Sanchez, who is also behind La Luna, opened in June. She painted the building a bright tangerine, opened up a welcoming front window, and installed chef Marco Colin to serve modern Mexican dishes alongside Mexican wines and cocktails like El Tio Tranquis, a spicy Negroni with mezcal and morita chile vermouth.

End the night at Botanero (1413 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square), a moody half-underground space that opened last October. Marco Velazquez, formerly of Fulton Market Kitchen, serves classics like Caipirinhas and originals like a spicy sotol number with cucumber cordial. He uses kitschy glassware and black-light ice cubes that make the drinks glow. Late-night crowds pack in for burlesque and DJs, making this the perfect spot to close out our crawl.