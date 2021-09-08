1. The Way of the Cocktail: Japanese Traditions, Techniques & Recipes

By Julia Momosé with Emma Janzen

For Cocktail geeks who want to learn from the best

This elegant book from Momosé, creative director of the West Loop bar Kumiko, explores the world of Japanese drinking — from its history to a guide to its beverages. Recipes are organized seasonally; try a chrysanthemum-laced white Negroni for autumn drinking. Out October 5.

2. Come On Over: 111 Fantastic Recipes for the Family That Cooks, Eats, and Laughs Together

By Jeff Mauro

For Hosts cooking for a crowd

In his debut cookbook, Mauro, a.k.a. the Sandwich King, unveils an eclectic collection of recipes designed for family occasions. Hosting the holidays this year? Turn to chapter 8, where Mauro offers recipes such as beef tenderloin with honey-horseradish crema. And yes, there are sandwiches, including a decadent mortadella and fig melt. Out now.

3. The Ultimate Chicago Pizza Guide: A History of Squares & Slices in the Windy City

By Steve Dolinsky

For Discerning slice lovers

One thing thrived during the pandemic: pizza. This boom inspired Dolinsky to pen his second book on slices (his first, Pizza City, USA: 101 Reasons Why Chicago Is America’s Greatest Pizza Town, was published in 2018). Here, he compiles the stories behind Chicago’s best pies and shares vital terminology — ever heard of the OBR (optimal bite ratio)? Out October 15.

4. Something & Tonic: A History of the World’s Most Iconic Mixer

By Nick Kokonas

For History (and happy hour) buffs

A local bartender who has worked at Longman & Eagle, Kokonas (not of Alinea) guides readers through the long and fascinating history of tonic water, from its use treating malaria to how bartenders incorporate it into cocktails today. It’s not all G&Ts. For instance, whip up a tiki and tonic, a tropical drink with rum, mango, lime, rhubarb amaro, and tonic syrup. Out now.

5. Arsenic and Adobo

By Mia P. Manansala

For Crime-solving foodies

This murder mystery series from Manansala, a Chicagoan, combines Filipino food with over-the-top crimes. In this first novel of the series, a food critic drops dead at Lila Macapagal’s auntie’s restaurant, and Lila is both main suspect and investigator (with help from her dachshund, Longganisa). Manansala also includes recipes, such as those for ube crinkle cookies and chicken adobo. Homicide and Halo-Halo is due in February. Out now.

6. Let’s Make Dumplings! A Comic Book Cookbook

By Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan

For Visual learners and dumpling fiends

Amano, a chef, and Becan, an artist, teamed up on 2019’s Let’s Make Ramen! Now they join forces again on this whimsical guide to all things dumplings. They offer a crash course in folding techniques, the history of dumplings, and recipes. Should you wish to make a full meal of dumplings, start with savory gyoza and end with sweet custard-filled baozi. Out now.