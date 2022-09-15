1 Daisy’s Po’ Boy and Tavern
What:Erick Williams (Virtue) opens this homage to New Orleans and its classic sandwich, with fillings ranging from barbecue Gulf shrimp to spicy sausage to fried green tomato.
Why:If the po’ boys don’t do it for you, perhaps the fried chicken and biscuits, seafood gumbo, or NOLA cocktails, like a frozen Hurricane, will.
Where:5215 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park Website
2 Le Colonial Lake Forest
What:A location of the Gold Coast Vietnamese standby lands on the North Shore.
Why:The sleek patio is the ideal spot to nosh on tuna tartare with sweet chile.
Where:655 Forest Ave., Lake Forest Website
3 Fora
What:A Mexican seafood spot debuts at the newly opened Emily Hotel.
Why:Billy Caruso (Rye) and Matt Danko (Grace) serve plates like hamachi with yuzu kosho and hoja santa.
Where:311 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website
4 Paulo Gelato & Chocolate
What:Pawel Petrykowski offers inventive flavors of gelato at his new shop.
Why:With flavors like burnt butter vanilla, white chocolate yuzu, and passionfruit mousse, it’s going to be hard to pick a favorite.
Where:1058 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
5 District Brew Yards
What:Twisted Hippo Brewing, the Albany Park brewery that burned down in February, is back at this beer hall.
Why:Sip a Black Umbrella, an oatmeal rye stout, at the West Town spot or the new Wheeling location.
Where:417 N. Ashland Ave., West Town; 700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling Website
6 Reunion
What:Art Smith serves signature Southern dishes at this family-friendly spot.
Why:Hush puppies with pimento cheese and shrimp and grits make this an easy go-to at Navy Pier.
Where:600 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side Website
7 Cellar Door Provisions
What:The elegant natural wine bar returns with a fresh interior and rotating menus.
Why:Swing by for dishes like hiramasa with brown butter dashi.
Where:3025 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website
8 Do-Over Diner
What:A Jeff & Judes chef reopens the space with comfort bites and cocktails.
Why:Try contemporary takes on diner fare like a breakfast smash burger with onions.
Where:1024 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park Website
9 Funkenhausen
What:Mark Steuer’s Southern-German mash-up adds a natural wine shop.
Why:After sampling spaetzle cacio e pepe, grab a bottle of chilled red to take home.
Where:1709 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website
10 Quality Time
What:A neighborhood bar from the group behind Spilt Milk and Sparrow
Why:A frozen Vegas bomb, with whiskey, cranberry, and Red Bull, will get your night started.
Where:2934 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website