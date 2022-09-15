Photograph: Lindsey Becker Schwartz

1 Daisy’s Po’ Boy and Tavern

What:Erick Williams (Virtue) opens this homage to New Orleans and its classic sandwich, with fillings ranging from barbecue Gulf shrimp to spicy sausage to fried green tomato.

Why:If the po’ boys don’t do it for you, perhaps the fried chicken and biscuits, seafood gumbo, or NOLA cocktails, like a frozen Hurricane, will.

Where:5215 S. Harper Ave., Hyde Park Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

2 Le Colonial Lake Forest

What:A location of the Gold Coast Vietnamese standby lands on the North Shore.

Why:The sleek patio is the ideal spot to nosh on tuna tartare with sweet chile.

Where:655 Forest Ave., Lake Forest Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

3 Fora

What:A Mexican seafood spot debuts at the newly opened Emily Hotel.

Why:Billy Caruso (Rye) and Matt Danko (Grace) serve plates like hamachi with yuzu kosho and hoja santa.

Where:311 N. Morgan St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Paulo Gelato & Chocolate

4 Paulo Gelato & Chocolate

What:Pawel Petrykowski offers inventive flavors of gelato at his new shop.

Why:With flavors like burnt butter vanilla, white chocolate yuzu, and passionfruit mousse, it’s going to be hard to pick a favorite.

Where:1058 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Twisted Hippo Brewing

5 District Brew Yards

What:Twisted Hippo Brewing, the Albany Park brewery that burned down in February, is back at this beer hall.

Why:Sip a Black Umbrella, an oatmeal rye stout, at the West Town spot or the new Wheeling location.

Where:417 N. Ashland Ave., West Town; 700 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling Website

Photograph: Reunion

6 Reunion

What:Art Smith serves signature Southern dishes at this family-friendly spot.

Why:Hush puppies with pimento cheese and shrimp and grits make this an easy go-to at Navy Pier.

Where:600 E. Grand Ave., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Jeff Marini

7 Cellar Door Provisions

What:The elegant natural wine bar returns with a fresh interior and rotating menus.

Why:Swing by for dishes like hiramasa with brown butter dashi.

Where:3025 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Ursula Silker

8 Do-Over Diner

What:A Jeff & Judes chef reopens the space with comfort bites and cocktails.

Why:Try contemporary takes on diner fare like a breakfast smash burger with onions.

Where:1024 N. Western Ave., Humboldt Park Website

Photograph: Georgia Modi

9 Funkenhausen

What:Mark Steuer’s Southern-German mash-up adds a natural wine shop.

Why:After sampling spaetzle cacio e pepe, grab a bottle of chilled red to take home.

Where:1709 W. Chicago Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

10 Quality Time

What:A neighborhood bar from the group behind Spilt Milk and Sparrow

Why:A frozen Vegas bomb, with whiskey, cranberry, and Red Bull, will get your night started.

Where:2934 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square Website