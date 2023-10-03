Related: Top Orthopedic Docs: How to Avoid Seeing Me

Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation, when there is one, is given in parentheses if not evident from the practice name.

Orthopedic Surgery Zahab S. Ahsan

Sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery, Achilles tendon rupture, elbow reconstruction, ACL injuries. (Edward) Woodridge, 630-646-7000 David C. Alfieri

Knee injuries, hip and knee replacement, hip and knee arthritis, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872 Joshua M. Alpert

Sports injuries and medicine. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 224-293-1170 Haluk Altiok

Pediatric orthopedic and spinal surgery, hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400 Marc A. Asselmeier

Sports injuries, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Edward) Glen Ellyn, 630-790-1872 Samer Attar

Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Eric K. Bartel

Foot and ankle surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Harpreet S. Basran

Foot, ankle, shoulder, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Algonquin, 847-381-0388 Christopher J. Bergin

Pediatric and adult spinal surgery, herniated disks, scoliosis, spinal trauma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-375-3000 Gregory T. Brebach

Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388 Nicholas Brown

Joint reconstruction and replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3834 Giridhar Burra

Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery, cartilage damage, shoulder replacement. (Edward) Naperville, 630-323-6116 Charles A. Bush-Joseph

Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery, cartilage damage. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600 Gregory Caronis

Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-634-1766 Steven C. Chudik

Arthroscopic surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-323-6116 Scott D. Cordes

Fractures, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 847-866-7846 Christopher J. DeWald

Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644 Benjamin G. Domb

Hip, shoulder, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 833-872-4477 Evan A. Dougherty

Fractures. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Michael C. Durkin

Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, joint replacement, ACL injuries, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Thomas Andrew Ehmke

Knee and hip replacement. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116 Douglas Evans

Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Henry A. Finn

Hip and knee replacement, joint replacement, trauma, lower extremity surgery. (Weiss) Uptown, 773-564-5881 Howard I. Freedberg

Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 630-372-1100 Nickolas Garbis

Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 David Garelick

Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900 Grant E. Garrigues

Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2880 Steven Gitelis

Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904 Edward Goldberg

Spinal surgery, disk replacement surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2775 Mitchell Lee Goldflies

Sports medicine. (St. Anthony) Lawndale, 773-484-4425 Wayne M. Goldstein

Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000 John Grayhack

Scoliosis, clubfoot. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190 Purnendu Gupta

Spinal surgery, degenerative spinal disorders, scoliosis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400 Rex Haydon

Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 James A. Hill

Sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Bryant S. Ho

Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Erling Ho

Shoulder, elbow, and knee surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, fractures. (MacNeal) Riverside, 708-442-0221 Sherwin S.W. Ho

Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 Joshua J. Jacobs

Hip and knee replacement, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Rush) Near West Side, 877-632-6637 Anish R. Kadaki

Foot and ankle surgery, foot deformities. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Ari J. Kaz

Foot and ankle surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900 Andrew H. Kim

Hip and knee replacement and reconstructive surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872 Jason L. Koh

Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846 Keith Komnick

Hip and knee surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771 Justin M. LaReau

Hip and knee surgery and replacement, joint preservation. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Laura Lemke

Pediatric orthopedic surgery. (Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137 Gabriel S. Levi

Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (Advocate Masonic) Arcadia Terrace, 773-878-6233 Jay L. Levin

Spinal surgery. (Advocate Condell) Arlington Heights, 847-481-6000 Sheryl Lipnick

Sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771 Junaid Makda

Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766 Jeffrey S. Meisles

Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. (Gottlieb) Elmhurst, 630-782-9600 Bradley R. Merk

Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 George S. Miz

Spinal surgery, scoliosis, degenerative spine disorders, sciatica. (UChicago Ingalls) Calumet City, 708-647-7565 Mary K. Morrell

Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma, pediatric and women’s sports medicine. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 877-945-9090 Denis Nam

Hip and knee replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600 Mark A. Neault

Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766 Paul S. Nourbash

Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction and replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 Scott M. O’Connor

Knee replacement. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800 Jeremy M. Oryhon

Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388 Ronak M. Patel

Arthroscopic knee surgery, ACL and meniscus tears, knee cartilage and meniscus transplants. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-920-2350 P. Ronjon Paul

Spinal surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-967-2225 Terrance D. Peabody

Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery, joint infections. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Jasper A. Petrucci

Hip and knee replacement. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Timothy S. Petsche

Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries and medicine. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Frank Phillips

Spinal surgery, artificial disk replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2339 Amy Jo Ptaszek

Foot and ankle surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680 David J. Raab

Sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000 Harold Rees

Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 E. Quinn Regan

Spinal surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-870-6100 John L. Reilly

Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872 Victor Romano

Sports injuries and medicine, fractures. (West Suburban) River Forest, 708-848-4662 Anthony A. Romeo

Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, knee replacement. (Elmhurst) Westmont, 630-790-1872 Jason L. Rotstein

Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 Dane Salazar

Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Arif Saleem

Shoulder and elbow surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800 John F. Sarwark

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190 Adam Schiff

Foot and ankle surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Keith E. Schroeder

Shoulder and knee surgery, sports medicine, knee replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 Richard S. Sherman

Sports medicine, joint, hip, and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Bannockburn, 847-914-9096 Jason Shrouder-Henry

Hand and upper extremity surgery, fractures, arthritis, nerve compression. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Maria Z. Siemionow

Hand surgery, microsurgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-1300 Peter Alan Smith

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400 James P. Sostak

Sports injuries and medicine, rotator cuff surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Patrick K. Strotman

Arthritis, avascular necrosis, hip and knee fractures, joint, hip, and knee replacement. (Northwestern Central DuPage) St. Charles, 877-377-1188 S. David Stulberg

Hip and knee replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 312-664-6848 Theodore J. Suchy

Hip and knee surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771 Linda Idris Suleiman

Hip and knee replacement and reconstruction. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Christopher M. Sullivan

Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 Ryan R. Sullivan

Fractures, arthritis, hip and knee replacement, pediatric surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-646-7000 Michael A. Terry

Shoulder and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800 Pietro M. Tonino

Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-8730 Leah R. Urbanosky

Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116 Nikhil N. Verma

Sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2701 Brian E. Ward

ACL and meniscus tears, arthritis, platelet-rich plasma therapy, rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, shoulder, hip, elbow, and knee arthroscopy. (Edward) Bloomingdale, 630-790-1872 Craig Westin

Dance and sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Weiss) Avondale, 773-777-9900 Karen Wu

Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Adam B. Yanke

Sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, cartilage restoration. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600 Lukas P. Zebala

Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846 Hand Surgery Sonya P. Agnew

Hand fractures, hand arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren’s contracture, reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Prasant Atluri

Elbow, shoulder, hand, and wrist surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099 Ajay K. Balaram

Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099 Taizoon H. Baxamusa

Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000 Michael S. Bednar

Hand and wrist surgery, wrist and distal radius fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888 Anup A. Bendre

Carpal tunnel syndrome, hand and wrist microsurgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive hand surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663 Leon S. Benson

Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, wrist, hand, shoulder, and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680 Matthew A. Bernstein

Hand, upper extremity, and shoulder surgery. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 Sam Biafora

Elbow, hand, wrist, and shoulder surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099 Mark S. Cohen

Hand and wrist surgery, complex elbow conditions, hand, wrist, and elbow replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600 Michael J. Cohen

Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff, hand, and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 630-790-1872 Megan A. Conti Mica

Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, upper extremity trauma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 Jason Ghodasra

Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-462-3474 David M. Kalainov

Hand, upper extremity, and wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960 Thomas W. Kiesler

Hand, elbow, and upper extremity surgery, hand reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon and nerve lacerations. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663 Joanne E. Labriola

Shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, thumb arthritis. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Elmhurst, 630-790-1872 Alfonso Mejia II

Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846 Surbhi Panchal

Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388 Sanjay Patari

Hand and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771 Craig S. Phillips

Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680 Scott D. Sagerman

Hand, wrist, and elbow injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099 Craig Torosian

Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Jonathan Tueting

Hand and wrist surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800 Michael I. Vender

Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099 Jeffrey L. Visotsky

Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000 Thomas A. Wiedrich

Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960 Jennifer M. Wolf

Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery, ligament reconstruction, nerve compression. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531 Robert W. Wysocki

Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, microsurgical reconstruction, fractures. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2300 Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Roy Adair

Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5428 Bonita Alexander

Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. (Shirley Ryan) Elk Grove Village, 312-238-1751 Norman A. Aliga

Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Wheaton, 630-909-7000 Joseph T. Alleva

Back and neck pain, sports medicine. (NorthShore Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-503-4500 Brooke A. Belcher

Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 David Chen

Spinal rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Leda A. Ghannad

Musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries and medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600 Aaron Gilbert

Sports medicine, musculoskeletal disorders, performing arts rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Michelle S. Gittler

Amputee and trauma rehabilitation. (Schwab) Douglas Park, 773-565-3250 Richard L. Harvey

Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, aneurysm. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Mark E. Huang

Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis management. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Dennis J. Keane

Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Aurora, 630-909-7000 Marie Kirincic

Pain management. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116 Martin Philip

Lanoff Interventional pain techniques, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-821-7070 Susan Lis

Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-2444 Matthew C. Oswald

Neuromuscular disorders, post-transplant rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Yogen Patel

Musculoskeletal injuries, sports medicine. (Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-9095 Monica E. Rho

Sports medicine, women’s sports medicine, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 Elliot Jay Roth

Stroke, neurologic, and brain injury rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 James Anthony Sliwa

Post-polio syndrome rehabilitation, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000 David L. Tashima

Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200 Sports Medicine James A. Krcik

Pediatric sports medicine, concussion, trauma, fractures, sports injuries, knee injuries. (Northwestern Huntley) Crystal Lake, 815-356-7494 Vishal M. Mehta

Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement and arthroscopic surgery, platelet-rich plasma therapy, cartilage damage and transplant. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400 Ketan R. Mody

Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-789-3764 Philip F. Skiba

Primary care sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Lincoln Park, 847-384-3500

ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted and credible health care research and information company with more than 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. Its mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting them with best-in-class providers. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America. They are able to nominate physicians in any specialty and in any part of the country. Castle Connolly thoroughly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation. Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an audience of more than 74 million health consumers and 890,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians to its health and wellness digital properties. Its mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information and analytics. It empowers health care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands. For more information, visit castleconnolly.com or everydayhealthgroup.com.