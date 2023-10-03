Related: Top Orthopedic Docs: How to Avoid Seeing Me

Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation, when there is one, is given in parentheses if not evident from the practice name.

Orthopedic Surgery

Zahab S. Ahsan
Sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery, Achilles tendon rupture, elbow reconstruction, ACL injuries. (Edward) Woodridge, 630-646-7000

David C. Alfieri
Knee injuries, hip and knee replacement, hip and knee arthritis, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872

Joshua M. Alpert
Sports injuries and medicine. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 224-293-1170

Haluk Altiok
Pediatric orthopedic and spinal surgery, hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400

Marc A. Asselmeier
Sports injuries, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Edward) Glen Ellyn, 630-790-1872

Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Eric K. Bartel
Foot and ankle surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Harpreet S. Basran
Foot, ankle, shoulder, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Algonquin, 847-381-0388

Christopher J. Bergin
Pediatric and adult spinal surgery, herniated disks, scoliosis, spinal trauma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-375-3000

Gregory T. Brebach
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388

Nicholas Brown
Joint reconstruction and replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3834

Giridhar Burra
Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery, cartilage damage, shoulder replacement. (Edward) Naperville, 630-323-6116

Charles A. Bush-Joseph
Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery, cartilage damage. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600

Gregory Caronis
Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-634-1766

Steven C. Chudik
Arthroscopic surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-323-6116

Scott D. Cordes
Fractures, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 847-866-7846

Christopher J. DeWald
Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644

Benjamin G. Domb
Hip, shoulder, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 833-872-4477

Evan A. Dougherty
Fractures. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Michael C. Durkin
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, joint replacement, ACL injuries, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Thomas Andrew Ehmke
Knee and hip replacement. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116

Douglas Evans
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Henry A. Finn
Hip and knee replacement, joint replacement, trauma, lower extremity surgery. (Weiss) Uptown, 773-564-5881

Howard I. Freedberg
Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 630-372-1100

Nickolas Garbis
Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

David Garelick
Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900

Grant E. Garrigues
Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2880

Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904

Edward Goldberg
Spinal surgery, disk replacement surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2775

Mitchell Lee Goldflies
Sports medicine. (St. Anthony) Lawndale, 773-484-4425

Wayne M. Goldstein
Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000

John Grayhack
Scoliosis, clubfoot. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190

Purnendu Gupta
Spinal surgery, degenerative spinal disorders, scoliosis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400

Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

James A. Hill
Sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Bryant S. Ho
Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Erling Ho
Shoulder, elbow, and knee surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, fractures. (MacNeal) Riverside, 708-442-0221

Sherwin S.W. Ho
Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Joshua J. Jacobs
Hip and knee replacement, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Rush) Near West Side, 877-632-6637

Anish R. Kadaki
Foot and ankle surgery, foot deformities. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Ari J. Kaz
Foot and ankle surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900

Andrew H. Kim
Hip and knee replacement and reconstructive surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872

Jason L. Koh
Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846

Keith Komnick
Hip and knee surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771

Justin M. LaReau
Hip and knee surgery and replacement, joint preservation. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Laura Lemke
Pediatric orthopedic surgery. (Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137

Gabriel S. Levi
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (Advocate Masonic) Arcadia Terrace, 773-878-6233

Jay L. Levin
Spinal surgery. (Advocate Condell) Arlington Heights, 847-481-6000

Sheryl Lipnick
Sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771

Junaid Makda
Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766

Jeffrey S. Meisles
Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. (Gottlieb) Elmhurst, 630-782-9600

Bradley R. Merk
Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

George S. Miz
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, degenerative spine disorders, sciatica. (UChicago Ingalls) Calumet City, 708-647-7565

Mary K. Morrell
Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma, pediatric and women’s sports medicine. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 877-945-9090

Denis Nam
Hip and knee replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600

Mark A. Neault
Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766

Paul S. Nourbash
Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction and replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

Scott M. O’Connor
Knee replacement. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800

Jeremy M. Oryhon
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388

Ronak M. Patel
Arthroscopic knee surgery, ACL and meniscus tears, knee cartilage and meniscus transplants. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-920-2350

P. Ronjon Paul
Spinal surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-967-2225

Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery, joint infections. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Jasper A. Petrucci
Hip and knee replacement. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Timothy S. Petsche
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries and medicine. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Frank Phillips
Spinal surgery, artificial disk replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2339

Amy Jo Ptaszek
Foot and ankle surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680

David J. Raab
Sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000

Harold Rees
Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

E. Quinn Regan
Spinal surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-870-6100

John L. Reilly
Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872

Victor Romano
Sports injuries and medicine, fractures. (West Suburban) River Forest, 708-848-4662

Anthony A. Romeo
Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, knee replacement. (Elmhurst) Westmont, 630-790-1872

Jason L. Rotstein
Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

Dane Salazar
Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Arif Saleem
Shoulder and elbow surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800

John F. Sarwark
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190

Adam Schiff
Foot and ankle surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Keith E. Schroeder
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports medicine, knee replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

Richard S. Sherman
Sports medicine, joint, hip, and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Bannockburn, 847-914-9096

Jason Shrouder-Henry
Hand and upper extremity surgery, fractures, arthritis, nerve compression. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Maria Z. Siemionow
Hand surgery, microsurgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-1300

Peter Alan Smith
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400

James P. Sostak
Sports injuries and medicine, rotator cuff surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Patrick K. Strotman
Arthritis, avascular necrosis, hip and knee fractures, joint, hip, and knee replacement. (Northwestern Central DuPage) St. Charles, 877-377-1188

S. David Stulberg
Hip and knee replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 312-664-6848

Theodore J. Suchy
Hip and knee surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771

Linda Idris Suleiman
Hip and knee replacement and reconstruction. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Christopher M. Sullivan
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Ryan R. Sullivan
Fractures, arthritis, hip and knee replacement, pediatric surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-646-7000

Michael A. Terry
Shoulder and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800

Pietro M. Tonino
Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-8730

Leah R. Urbanosky
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116

Nikhil N. Verma
Sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2701

Brian E. Ward
ACL and meniscus tears, arthritis, platelet-rich plasma therapy, rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, shoulder, hip, elbow, and knee arthroscopy. (Edward) Bloomingdale, 630-790-1872

Craig Westin
Dance and sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Weiss) Avondale, 773-777-9900

Karen Wu
Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Adam B. Yanke
Sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, cartilage restoration. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600

Lukas P. Zebala
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846

Hand Surgery

Sonya P. Agnew
Hand fractures, hand arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren’s contracture, reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Prasant Atluri
Elbow, shoulder, hand, and wrist surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099

Ajay K. Balaram
Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099

Taizoon H. Baxamusa
Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000

Michael S. Bednar
Hand and wrist surgery, wrist and distal radius fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888

Anup A. Bendre
Carpal tunnel syndrome, hand and wrist microsurgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive hand surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663

Leon S. Benson
Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, wrist, hand, shoulder, and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680

Matthew A. Bernstein
Hand, upper extremity, and shoulder surgery. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

Sam Biafora
Elbow, hand, wrist, and shoulder surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099

Mark S. Cohen
Hand and wrist surgery, complex elbow conditions, hand, wrist, and elbow replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600

Michael J. Cohen
Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff, hand, and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 630-790-1872

Megan A. Conti Mica
Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, upper extremity trauma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Jason Ghodasra
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-462-3474

David M. Kalainov
Hand, upper extremity, and wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960

Thomas W. Kiesler
Hand, elbow, and upper extremity surgery, hand reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon and nerve lacerations. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663

Joanne E. Labriola
Shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, thumb arthritis. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Elmhurst, 630-790-1872

Alfonso Mejia II
Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846

Surbhi Panchal
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388

Sanjay Patari
Hand and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771

Craig S. Phillips
Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680

Scott D. Sagerman
Hand, wrist, and elbow injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099

Craig Torosian
Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Jonathan Tueting
Hand and wrist surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800

Michael I. Vender
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099

Jeffrey L. Visotsky
Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000

Thomas A. Wiedrich
Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960

Jennifer M. Wolf
Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery, ligament reconstruction, nerve compression. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531

Robert W. Wysocki
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, microsurgical reconstruction, fractures. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2300

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation

Roy Adair
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5428

Bonita Alexander
Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. (Shirley Ryan) Elk Grove Village, 312-238-1751

Norman A. Aliga
Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Wheaton, 630-909-7000

Joseph T. Alleva
Back and neck pain, sports medicine. (NorthShore Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-503-4500

Brooke A. Belcher
Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

David Chen
Spinal rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Leda A. Ghannad
Musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries and medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600

Aaron Gilbert
Sports medicine, musculoskeletal disorders, performing arts rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Michelle S. Gittler
Amputee and trauma rehabilitation. (Schwab) Douglas Park, 773-565-3250

Richard L. Harvey
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, aneurysm. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Mark E. Huang
Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis management. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Dennis J. Keane
Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Aurora, 630-909-7000

Marie Kirincic
Pain management. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116

Martin Philip
Lanoff Interventional pain techniques, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-821-7070

Susan Lis
Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-2444

Matthew C. Oswald
Neuromuscular disorders, post-transplant rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Yogen Patel
Musculoskeletal injuries, sports medicine. (Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-9095

Monica E. Rho
Sports medicine, women’s sports medicine, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

Elliot Jay Roth
Stroke, neurologic, and brain injury rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

James Anthony Sliwa
Post-polio syndrome rehabilitation, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000

David L. Tashima
Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200

Sports Medicine

James A. Krcik
Pediatric sports medicine, concussion, trauma, fractures, sports injuries, knee injuries. (Northwestern Huntley) Crystal Lake, 815-356-7494

Vishal M. Mehta
Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement and arthroscopic surgery, platelet-rich plasma therapy, cartilage damage and transplant. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400

Ketan R. Mody
Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-789-3764

Philip F. Skiba
Primary care sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Lincoln Park, 847-384-3500

ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted and credible health care research and information company with more than 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. Its mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting them with best-in-class providers. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America. They are able to nominate physicians in any specialty and in any part of the country. Castle Connolly thoroughly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation. Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an audience of more than 74 million health consumers and 890,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians to its health and wellness digital properties. Its mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information and analytics. It empowers health care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands. For more information, visit castleconnolly.com or everydayhealthgroup.com.