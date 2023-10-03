Related: Top Orthopedic Docs: How to Avoid Seeing Me
Note: Each doctor’s primary hospital affiliation, when there is one, is given in parentheses if not evident from the practice name.
Orthopedic Surgery
Zahab S. Ahsan
Sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery, Achilles tendon rupture, elbow reconstruction, ACL injuries. (Edward) Woodridge, 630-646-7000
David C. Alfieri
Knee injuries, hip and knee replacement, hip and knee arthritis, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872
Joshua M. Alpert
Sports injuries and medicine. (Advocate Sherman) Elgin, 224-293-1170
Haluk Altiok
Pediatric orthopedic and spinal surgery, hip disorders and dysplasia, limb deformities. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400
Marc A. Asselmeier
Sports injuries, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Edward) Glen Ellyn, 630-790-1872
Samer Attar
Bone and soft tissue tumors, hip and knee replacement, infections in prosthetic devices. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Eric K. Bartel
Foot and ankle surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Harpreet S. Basran
Foot, ankle, shoulder, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Algonquin, 847-381-0388
Christopher J. Bergin
Pediatric and adult spinal surgery, herniated disks, scoliosis, spinal trauma. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-375-3000
Gregory T. Brebach
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388
Nicholas Brown
Joint reconstruction and replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-3834
Giridhar Burra
Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic and reconstructive surgery, cartilage damage, shoulder replacement. (Edward) Naperville, 630-323-6116
Charles A. Bush-Joseph
Sports medicine, knee reconstruction, arthroscopic surgery, rotator cuff surgery, cartilage damage. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600
Gregory Caronis
Foot and ankle surgery, arthritis, fractures. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-634-1766
Steven C. Chudik
Arthroscopic surgery, knee injuries and ACL, sports medicine, shoulder and rotator cuff surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-323-6116
Scott D. Cordes
Fractures, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 847-866-7846
Christopher J. DeWald
Spinal surgery, spinal deformity, scoliosis. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-6644
Benjamin G. Domb
Hip, shoulder, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Des Plaines, 833-872-4477
Evan A. Dougherty
Fractures. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Michael C. Durkin
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, joint replacement, ACL injuries, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Thomas Andrew Ehmke
Knee and hip replacement. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116
Douglas Evans
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Henry A. Finn
Hip and knee replacement, joint replacement, trauma, lower extremity surgery. (Weiss) Uptown, 773-564-5881
Howard I. Freedberg
Arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine, shoulder and knee reconstruction. (Ascension St. Alexius) Bartlett, 630-372-1100
Nickolas Garbis
Shoulder and elbow surgery, sports injuries. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
David Garelick
Sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, shoulder surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900
Grant E. Garrigues
Arthroscopic shoulder surgery, shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder reconstruction. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2880
Steven Gitelis
Bone cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-942-5904
Edward Goldberg
Spinal surgery, disk replacement surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2775
Mitchell Lee Goldflies
Sports medicine. (St. Anthony) Lawndale, 773-484-4425
Wayne M. Goldstein
Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000
John Grayhack
Scoliosis, clubfoot. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190
Purnendu Gupta
Spinal surgery, degenerative spinal disorders, scoliosis. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400
Rex Haydon
Bone and soft tissue tumors, bone cancer, Ewing’s sarcoma, limb-sparing surgery. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
James A. Hill
Sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Bryant S. Ho
Foot and ankle surgery, foot and ankle deformities. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Erling Ho
Shoulder, elbow, and knee surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, fractures. (MacNeal) Riverside, 708-442-0221
Sherwin S.W. Ho
Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, cartilage damage, sports medicine. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Joshua J. Jacobs
Hip and knee replacement, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Rush) Near West Side, 877-632-6637
Anish R. Kadaki
Foot and ankle surgery, foot deformities. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Ari J. Kaz
Foot and ankle surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Chicago) Avondale, 773-777-9900
Andrew H. Kim
Hip and knee replacement and reconstructive surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872
Jason L. Koh
Shoulder, elbow, hip, and knee surgery, sports medicine. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846
Keith Komnick
Hip and knee surgery, joint replacement. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771
Justin M. LaReau
Hip and knee surgery and replacement, joint preservation. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Laura Lemke
Pediatric orthopedic surgery. (Lurie) Geneva, 630-933-2137
Gabriel S. Levi
Hip, knee, and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery, joint replacement. (Advocate Masonic) Arcadia Terrace, 773-878-6233
Jay L. Levin
Spinal surgery. (Advocate Condell) Arlington Heights, 847-481-6000
Sheryl Lipnick
Sports medicine. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771
Junaid Makda
Hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766
Jeffrey S. Meisles
Joint replacement, sports medicine, arthritis. (Gottlieb) Elmhurst, 630-782-9600
Bradley R. Merk
Trauma, complex and nonunion fractures. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
George S. Miz
Spinal surgery, scoliosis, degenerative spine disorders, sciatica. (UChicago Ingalls) Calumet City, 708-647-7565
Mary K. Morrell
Arthroscopic surgery, arthritis, hand and wrist surgery, trauma, pediatric and women’s sports medicine. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Elk Grove Village, 877-945-9090
Denis Nam
Hip and knee replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600
Mark A. Neault
Sports injuries, sports medicine, shoulder surgery. (Advocate Condell) Lincolnshire, 847-634-1766
Paul S. Nourbash
Hip and knee surgery, joint reconstruction and replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
Scott M. O’Connor
Knee replacement. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800
Jeremy M. Oryhon
Arthroscopic surgery, hip and knee replacement. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388
Ronak M. Patel
Arthroscopic knee surgery, ACL and meniscus tears, knee cartilage and meniscus transplants. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-920-2350
P. Ronjon Paul
Spinal surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-967-2225
Terrance D. Peabody
Soft tissue tumors, bone tumors, pediatric orthopedic cancers, limb-sparing surgery, joint infections. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Jasper A. Petrucci
Hip and knee replacement. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Timothy S. Petsche
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports injuries and medicine. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Frank Phillips
Spinal surgery, artificial disk replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2339
Amy Jo Ptaszek
Foot and ankle surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680
David J. Raab
Sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000
Harold Rees
Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
E. Quinn Regan
Spinal surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-870-6100
John L. Reilly
Sports medicine, joint replacement, fractures. (Edward) Naperville, 630-790-1872
Victor Romano
Sports injuries and medicine, fractures. (West Suburban) River Forest, 708-848-4662
Anthony A. Romeo
Shoulder and elbow surgery, rotator cuff surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery, knee replacement. (Elmhurst) Westmont, 630-790-1872
Jason L. Rotstein
Shoulder and knee surgery, knee replacement, sports injuries. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
Dane Salazar
Shoulder and elbow surgery, shoulder replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Arif Saleem
Shoulder and elbow surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800
John F. Sarwark
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, limb lengthening. (Lurie) Streeterville, 312-227-6190
Adam Schiff
Foot and ankle surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Keith E. Schroeder
Shoulder and knee surgery, sports medicine, knee replacement. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
Richard S. Sherman
Sports medicine, joint, hip, and knee replacement, rotator cuff surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Bannockburn, 847-914-9096
Jason Shrouder-Henry
Hand and upper extremity surgery, fractures, arthritis, nerve compression. (Advocate Good Samaritan) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Maria Z. Siemionow
Hand surgery, microsurgery. (UI Health) Near West Side, 312-996-1300
Peter Alan Smith
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, cerebral palsy. (Shriners) Montclare, 773-622-5400
James P. Sostak
Sports injuries and medicine, rotator cuff surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Patrick K. Strotman
Arthritis, avascular necrosis, hip and knee fractures, joint, hip, and knee replacement. (Northwestern Central DuPage) St. Charles, 877-377-1188
S. David Stulberg
Hip and knee replacement. (NorthShore Skokie) Streeterville, 312-664-6848
Theodore J. Suchy
Hip and knee surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771
Linda Idris Suleiman
Hip and knee replacement and reconstruction. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Christopher M. Sullivan
Pediatric orthopedic surgery, scoliosis, cerebral palsy. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Ryan R. Sullivan
Fractures, arthritis, hip and knee replacement, pediatric surgery. (Edward) Naperville, 630-646-7000
Michael A. Terry
Shoulder and knee surgery, arthroscopic surgery, sports medicine. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-695-6800
Pietro M. Tonino
Knee, shoulder, and elbow surgery, sports medicine, arthroscopic surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 708-216-8730
Leah R. Urbanosky
Hand and upper extremity surgery, arthritis, reconstructive surgery. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Western Springs, 630-323-6116
Nikhil N. Verma
Sports medicine, knee and shoulder surgery, arthroscopic surgery. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2701
Brian E. Ward
ACL and meniscus tears, arthritis, platelet-rich plasma therapy, rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement, shoulder, hip, elbow, and knee arthroscopy. (Edward) Bloomingdale, 630-790-1872
Craig Westin
Dance and sports injuries, arthroscopic surgery, nonsurgical orthopedics. (Weiss) Avondale, 773-777-9900
Karen Wu
Hip and knee replacement. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Adam B. Yanke
Sports medicine, knee and shoulder arthroscopy, cartilage restoration. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600
Lukas P. Zebala
Spinal disorders, spinal surgery. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846
Hand Surgery
Sonya P. Agnew
Hand fractures, hand arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, Dupuytren’s contracture, reconstructive surgery. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Prasant Atluri
Elbow, shoulder, hand, and wrist surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099
Ajay K. Balaram
Hand and wrist surgery, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099
Taizoon H. Baxamusa
Arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000
Michael S. Bednar
Hand and wrist surgery, wrist and distal radius fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Loyola) Maywood, 888-584-7888
Anup A. Bendre
Carpal tunnel syndrome, hand and wrist microsurgery, elbow surgery, reconstructive hand surgery. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663
Leon S. Benson
Carpal tunnel syndrome, arthritis, fractures, wrist, hand, shoulder, and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680
Matthew A. Bernstein
Hand, upper extremity, and shoulder surgery. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
Sam Biafora
Elbow, hand, wrist, and shoulder surgery. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099
Mark S. Cohen
Hand and wrist surgery, complex elbow conditions, hand, wrist, and elbow replacement. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600
Michael J. Cohen
Carpal tunnel syndrome, rotator cuff, hand, and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Joseph Joliet) Joliet, 630-790-1872
Megan A. Conti Mica
Hand and upper extremity surgery, pediatric hand surgery, upper extremity trauma. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Jason Ghodasra
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, arthroscopic surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Silver Cross) New Lenox, 815-462-3474
David M. Kalainov
Hand, upper extremity, and wrist surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960
Thomas W. Kiesler
Hand, elbow, and upper extremity surgery, hand reconstructive surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendon and nerve lacerations. (Northwestern Central DuPage) Warrenville, 630-225-2663
Joanne E. Labriola
Shoulder surgery, elbow surgery, thumb arthritis. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Elmhurst, 630-790-1872
Alfonso Mejia II
Fractures, upper extremity surgery, carpal tunnel syndrome. (NorthShore Skokie) Skokie, 847-866-7846
Surbhi Panchal
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery. (Advocate Good Shepherd) Barrington, 847-381-0388
Sanjay Patari
Hand and upper extremity surgery. (Ascension St. Alexius) Hoffman Estates, 847-884-7771
Craig S. Phillips
Dupuytren’s contracture, hand and upper extremity surgery. (NorthShore Evanston) Glenview, 847-998-5680
Scott D. Sagerman
Hand, wrist, and elbow injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099
Craig Torosian
Hand and upper extremity surgery, elbow and shoulder surgery. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Jonathan Tueting
Hand and wrist surgery. (Rush Copley) Aurora, 630-978-3800
Michael I. Vender
Hand and wrist surgery, arthritis, nerve compression, sports injuries. (Northwest Community) Arlington Heights, 847-956-0099
Jeffrey L. Visotsky
Fractures, carpal tunnel syndrome, trauma, elbow surgery. (Advocate Lutheran General) Morton Grove, 847-375-3000
Thomas A. Wiedrich
Carpal tunnel syndrome, reconstructive microvascular surgery, arthritis. (Northwestern Memorial) Streeterville, 312-337-6960
Jennifer M. Wolf
Hand and thumb arthritis, hand and wrist injuries, hand and elbow surgery, ligament reconstruction, nerve compression. (UChicago) Hyde Park, 773-834-3531
Robert W. Wysocki
Hand, wrist, and elbow surgery, microsurgical reconstruction, fractures. (Rush) Near West Side, 312-432-2300
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Roy Adair
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, electrodiagnosis. (Advocate Christ) Oak Lawn, 708-684-5428
Bonita Alexander
Neurorehabilitation, neurodevelopmental disorders, neuromuscular disorders, neurogenic bladder. (Shirley Ryan) Elk Grove Village, 312-238-1751
Norman A. Aliga
Musculoskeletal disorders, sports injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Wheaton, 630-909-7000
Joseph T. Alleva
Back and neck pain, sports medicine. (NorthShore Glenbrook) Glenview, 847-503-4500
Brooke A. Belcher
Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
David Chen
Spinal rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Leda A. Ghannad
Musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries and medicine. (Rush) Near West Side, 708-236-2600
Aaron Gilbert
Sports medicine, musculoskeletal disorders, performing arts rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Michelle S. Gittler
Amputee and trauma rehabilitation. (Schwab) Douglas Park, 773-565-3250
Richard L. Harvey
Stroke rehabilitation, spasticity management, aneurysm. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Mark E. Huang
Amputee rehabilitation, prosthesis management. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Dennis J. Keane
Electromyography, prosthesis control, neurologic rehabilitation, musculoskeletal injuries. (Northwestern Marianjoy) Aurora, 630-909-7000
Marie Kirincic
Pain management. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Hinsdale, 630-323-6116
Martin Philip
Lanoff Interventional pain techniques, knee and shoulder pain, sports medicine, electromyography. (Advocate Condell) Libertyville, 847-821-7070
Susan Lis
Spinal cord injury, brain injury rehabilitation, lymphedema, cerebral palsy. (Advocate Lutheran General) Park Ridge, 847-318-2444
Matthew C. Oswald
Neuromuscular disorders, post-transplant rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Yogen Patel
Musculoskeletal injuries, sports medicine. (Elmhurst) Elmhurst, 331-221-9095
Monica E. Rho
Sports medicine, women’s sports medicine, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
Elliot Jay Roth
Stroke, neurologic, and brain injury rehabilitation, geriatric rehabilitation. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
James Anthony Sliwa
Post-polio syndrome rehabilitation, neuromuscular disorders, musculoskeletal injuries. (Shirley Ryan) Streeterville, 312-238-1000
David L. Tashima
Pain management. (Ascension Alexian Brothers) Schaumburg, 847-285-4200
Sports Medicine
James A. Krcik
Pediatric sports medicine, concussion, trauma, fractures, sports injuries, knee injuries. (Northwestern Huntley) Crystal Lake, 815-356-7494
Vishal M. Mehta
Rotator cuff surgery, shoulder replacement and arthroscopic surgery, platelet-rich plasma therapy, cartilage damage and transplant. (Northwestern Delnor) Geneva, 630-584-1400
Ketan R. Mody
Primary care sports medicine, concussion, sports injuries. (UChicago AdventHealth Hinsdale) Westmont, 630-789-3764
Philip F. Skiba
Primary care sports medicine. (Advocate Lutheran General) Lincoln Park, 847-384-3500
ABOUT THIS LIST It was compiled by Castle Connolly, a trusted and credible health care research and information company with more than 30 years of experience researching, reviewing, and selecting Top Doctors. Its mission is to help people find the best health care by connecting them with best-in-class providers. Castle Connolly’s physician-led team of researchers follows a rigorous screening process to select top doctors on both the national and regional levels. Its online nomination process is open to all licensed physicians in America. They are able to nominate physicians in any specialty and in any part of the country. Castle Connolly thoroughly vets each nominee’s professional qualifications, education, hospital and faculty appointments, research leadership, professional reputation, and disciplinary history. A physician’s interpersonal skills are also considered. The Castle Connolly Doctor Directory is the largest network of peer-nominated physicians in the nation. Castle Connolly is part of Everyday Health Group, a recognized leader in patient and provider education, attracting an audience of more than 74 million health consumers and 890,000 practicing U.S. physicians and clinicians to its health and wellness digital properties. Its mission is to drive better clinical and health outcomes through decision-making informed by highly relevant information and analytics. It empowers health care providers and consumers with trusted content and services delivered through Everyday Health Group’s world-class brands. For more information, visit castleconnolly.com or everydayhealthgroup.com.