Don’t Run in Old Shoes Mark A. Neault , orthopedic surgeon, Advocate Condell Medical Center “Running shoes break down after 300 miles — 500 at the most. And watch the surface you’re running on: Concrete sidewalks mean more impact than asphalt, which is more impact than a school track or a crushed-stone path. I see a lot of runners, and they are very good cardio athletes but don’t spend much time strength training. You need to balance the muscles around the knee and work on your quads, hamstrings, and hip muscles.”

Stop Sleeping Like a Baby Sonya P. Agnew , hand surgeon, Loyola University Medical Center “People tend to sleep in a fetal position where their wrists are curled. If you are experiencing some numbness and tingling in your fingers, particularly at night, put a brace on the wrist to keep it in a neutral position while you sleep. That can really be helpful for preventing the worsening of carpal tunnel syndrome.”