1 Ummo
What:A sleek contemporary Italian hot spot from the Tzuco team. It’s helmed by chef José Sosa (Gibsons Italia) and features a ’70s-inspired upstairs lounge.
Why:Order plates like wagyu beef tartare served with caramelized onion aïoli and crisp gnocco fritto, braised lamb belly ragu, and a bistecca alla Fiorentina with charred radicchio to share with the whole table.
Where:22 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website
2 Diego
What:A Baja-inspired cocktail bar from chef Stephen Sandoval (Sueños) with plenty of bites to keep you upright
Why:Sip the mango-lime Fresca or a glass of Mexican wine, and pair it with tuna tostadas and shrimp burritos.
Where:459 N. Ogden Ave., West Town Website
3 Sifr
What:The team behind Indienne shifts west with this Middle Eastern eatery.
Why:Chef Sahil Sethi serves family-style bites like herby falafel and grilled prawns with toum and pickled onions.
Where:660 N. Orleans St., River North Website
4 Schneider Deli
What:Another Jewish deli? Why not? This one, from chef Jake Schneider, is in the old Ohio Street Motel.
Why:Schneider offers twists on classics like salami breakfast sandwiches and corned beef burgers in the cozy 21-seat space.
Where:600 N. La Salle Dr., River North Website
5 Maman Zari
What:A Persian tasting-menu restaurant from Mariam Shahsavarani and chef and co-owner Matteo Lo Bianco
Why:The nine-course menu features mirza ghasemi, a smoky eggplant dip, and fesenjan, quail with pomegranate-walnut sauce.
Where:4639 N. Kedzie Ave., Albany Park Website
6 Yokocho
What:Remember this Japanese concept that closed in 2019? It’s back in a new location.
Why:Susan Thompson (Sushi Dokku) is behind this two-parter, with a bar and omakase.
Where:167 N. Green St., West Loop Website
7 CSK Chicago
What:A rebrand of Centre Street Kitchen is now this fast-casual burger joint with enormous shakes.
Why:Get your smash burg CSK-style, with American cheese, pickles, cola onions, and CSK sauce. Just add thick-cut bacon.
Where:1224 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park Website
8 Birrieria Zaragoza
What:North Siders, rejoice! The city’s best birrieria slinger opens a new location.
Why:You’ll find the same menu, with bowls, plates, and quesadillas with tender goat.
Where:4800 N. Broadway, Uptown Website
9 Bittersweet Pastry Shop
What:The bakery turns 30 and gets a makeover.
Why:Order a croissant with bacon, egg, cheese, and comeback sauce, then grab pastries to go.
Where:1114 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website
10 Kashmir
What:A funky nightclub from the Bonhomme group, featuring DJ sets and theatrical performances
Why:The brown butter espresso martini should get your night rolling.
Where:1436 W. Randolph St., West Town Website