Photograph: Neil Burger

1 Ummo

What:A sleek contemporary Italian hot spot from the Tzuco team. It’s helmed by chef José Sosa (Gibsons Italia) and features a ’70s-inspired upstairs lounge.

Why:Order plates like wagyu beef tartare served with caramelized onion aïoli and crisp gnocco fritto, braised lamb belly ragu, and a bistecca alla Fiorentina with charred radicchio to share with the whole table.

Where:22 W. Hubbard St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Diego

2 Diego

What:A Baja-inspired cocktail bar from chef Stephen Sandoval (Sueños) with plenty of bites to keep you upright

Why:Sip the mango-lime Fresca or a glass of Mexican wine, and pair it with tuna tostadas and shrimp burritos.

Where:459 N. Ogden Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

3 Sifr

What:The team behind Indienne shifts west with this Middle Eastern eatery.

Why:Chef Sahil Sethi serves family-style bites like herby falafel and grilled prawns with toum and pickled onions.

Where:660 N. Orleans St., River North Website

Photograph: Tim McCoy

4 Schneider Deli

What:Another Jewish deli? Why not? This one, from chef Jake Schneider, is in the old Ohio Street Motel.

Why:Schneider offers twists on classics like salami breakfast sandwiches and corned beef burgers in the cozy 21-seat space.

Where:600 N. La Salle Dr., River North Website

Photograph: Stuart Block

5 Maman Zari

What:A Persian tasting-menu restaurant from Mariam Shahsavarani and chef and co-owner Matteo Lo Bianco

Why:The nine-course menu features mirza ghasemi, a smoky eggplant dip, and fesenjan, quail with pomegranate-walnut sauce.

Where:4639 N. Kedzie Ave., Albany Park Website

Photograph: Yokocho

6 Yokocho

What:Remember this Japanese concept that closed in 2019? It’s back in a new location.

Why:Susan Thompson (Sushi Dokku) is behind this two-parter, with a bar and omakase.

Where:167 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: CSK Chicago

7 CSK Chicago

What:A rebrand of Centre Street Kitchen is now this fast-casual burger joint with enormous shakes.

Why:Get your smash burg CSK-style, with American cheese, pickles, cola onions, and CSK sauce. Just add thick-cut bacon.

Where:1224 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Marisa KM

8 Birrieria Zaragoza

What:North Siders, rejoice! The city’s best birrieria slinger opens a new location.

Why:You’ll find the same menu, with bowls, plates, and quesadillas with tender goat.

Where:4800 N. Broadway, Uptown Website

Photograph: Hannah Schweiss

9 Bittersweet Pastry Shop

What:The bakery turns 30 and gets a makeover.

Why:Order a croissant with bacon, egg, cheese, and comeback sauce, then grab pastries to go.

Where:1114 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Wade Hall

10 Kashmir

What:A funky nightclub from the Bonhomme group, featuring DJ sets and theatrical performances

Why:The brown butter espresso martini should get your night rolling.

Where:1436 W. Randolph St., West Town Website