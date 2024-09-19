Photograph: Jeremy Yap

1 Perilla Steakhouse

What:A Korean twist on the classic steakhouse from chef Andrew Lim and the team behind the West Town gem Perilla

Why:Located in the L7 hotel, the restaurant serves up Korean breakfast and katsu sandos by day. By night, accent your wagyu steak with kimchi fried rice and crab pancakes.

Where:225 N. Wabash Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Santa Masa Tamaleria

2 Santa Masa Tamaleria

What:The fun pop-up is back, now as a brick-and-mortar space.

Why:You’re getting tamales, obviously. Try ones smothered with poblano peppers, onions, and cheese or, for a dessert option, sweet strawberries.

Where:7544 W. Addison St., Belmont Heights Website

Photograph: Kayao

3 Kayao

What:A lively Peruvian newcomer arrives with fresh takes on the classics.

Why:You’ll find plenty of ceviches, smoked duck fried rice, and other bites ready to pair with a pisco sour.

Where:1252 N. Wells St., Old Town Website

Photograph: Courtesy of Hawksmoor

4 Hawksmoor

What:The splashy London import opens in a refined River North space.

Why:Besides the steak? Sample roasted bone marrow oysters and fried shrimp with jalapeño tartare sauce.

Where:500 N. La Salle Dr., River North Website

Photograph: Alebrije Agency

5 Istmo Oaxacan Cuisine

What:Carlos López Muñoz (Leña Brava) homes in on Oaxacan flavors.

Why:Order blue corn pancakes and a café de olla to get the day started. Dinner is coming soon.

Where:3231 N. Clark St., Lake View Website

Photograph: Is/Was Brewing

6 Is/Was Brewing

What:Five years into brewing, the local fave opens a taproom.

Why:Sip a signature saison, or try a collaborative beer with places like Goldfinger Brewing.

Where:5121 N. Ravenswood Ave., Ravenswood Website

Photograph: Vela Bar y Cocina

7 Vela Bar y Cocina

What:A slick bar from the Celeste team that channels the vibrancy of Mexico City’s cocktail scene

Why:Sip floral margaritas and raicilla Vespers while eating tacos.

Where:352 W. Hubbard St., River North Website

Photograph: Nick Podraza

8 Beity

What:Chef Ryan Fakih gives the cuisine of his Lebanese heritage the tasting-menu treatment.

Why:Try bites like hummus with parsley or a labneh ball rolled in spices. For a more casual option, the bar offers an à la carte menu for walk-ins.

Where:813 W. Fulton St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Andy Aguirre

9 3LP

What:3 Little Pigs, Henry Cai’s Chinese pop-up, lands a Bridgeport storefront and a pickup location on the Near North Side.

Why:That’s two new places to get your fix of fried rice (it has barbecue pork, Spam, and Chinese sausage).

Where:964 W. 31st St., Bridgeport; 831 N. Sedgwick St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Tim McCoy

10 Vajra

What:The Indian and Nepalese restaurant returns in a new location after a COVID hiatus.

Why:Explore modern bites like samosa tarts alongside butter chicken and saag paneer.

Where:2039 W. North Ave., Wicker Park Website