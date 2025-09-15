Four Pop-Ups to Pop Into

Travis Champer of Cash’s Kitchen

CASH’S KITCHEN

Who’s behind it: Travis Champer, who honed his skills at Fat Rice, Sepia, and other spots before doing a stretch in Los Angeles. He returned in 2024 to launch the pop-up.

The concept: Cash’s Kitchen is getting raves for its smashburgers. Those first got attention at Marz Community Brewing Co.’s 2024 Burger Time competition, where Champer stepped in for a contestant who canceled at the last minute. He wound up taking the title. His double smashburger is a meticulous study in texture and flavor: two perfectly seared, juicy patties sprinkled with big salt crystals and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and a smear of garlicky mayo. Round out your order with crisp fries.

Find it: Fridays through Mondays (and Tuesdays, starting in November) from 5 to 10 p.m. at the Long Room (1612 W. Irving Park Rd., North Center). Pop-ups at other locations, mostly breweries and street fests, are announced on Instagram (@cashs_kitchen).

HARU HARU

Who’s behind it: Junho Lee, who learned his craft at Kendall College and worked at Parachute, among other places. He started Haru Haru in 2023.

The concept: Think modern Korean supper club. Lee’s creative cuisine reimagines childhood memories and draws influence from his mother, who emigrated from South Korea, and grandmother, who still lives there. The ethos, defined by the name, which means “day by day” in Korean, guides the constant evolution of Lee’s menus. Though a few favorites — like his scallion-pancake-inspired focaccia or budae jjigae, a.k.a. “army stew,” a Korean American classic served with cucumber kimchi — make reappearances, each pop-up is a one-off. Formats vary, from fast-casual meals, priced from $15 to $25, to more elaborate, 10-course ticketed affairs that start at $150.

Find it: Check Instagram for details (@haruharu.chicago). He pops up weekly at places like Mister Tiger and Coach House.

Pierogi Papi pierogi

PIEROGI PAPI

Who’s behind it: Max Glassman, a longtime line cook at Gather and other restaurants. He launched the pop-up in 2023.

The concept: Glassman never got the opportunity to cook with his late Polish grandmother, so he decided to address that missing connection: He asked his father for her pierogi dough recipe, and what started as a passion project became a catalyst to fall back in love with cooking. Glassman gives the humble dumpling an anything-goes spin. Expect creative combinations like a patty melt pierogi with wagyu beef, Swiss cheese, Big Mac–esque “Max sauce,” and rye breadcrumbs or a chicken shawarma pierogi with pickled red onion and garlic sauce. He also teams up with local spots: One take features meatballs and sauce from Rosie’s Sidekick.

Find it: First and third Saturdays at Consignment Lounge (3520 W. Diversey Ave., Logan Square) starting at 4 or 5 p.m. Other events are announced on Instagram (@pierogipapichi).

TACO SUBLIME

Who’s behind it: Husband and wife Khaled Simon and Haley Pham, who, as Sublime Hospitality, run three pop-ups. They sling tacos at Taco Sublime at Marz Community Brewing Co., fried chicken at Buttermilk Fry at Little Victories, and smashburgers at Patty Please at Small Bar.

The concept: After running a taco truck and other pop-ups around the city, the couple landed at Marz in 2023 to sell Mexican dishes that feature crispy Chihuahua cheese. Try it on the chicken taco with onions and cilantro or the Sublime Fries, piled high with your choice of steak, chicken, veggies, or shrimp, plus sour cream, guacamole, onions, cilantro, and Cotija cheese.

Find it: Tuesdays to Fridays starting at 4 p.m. (ending times vary, from 9 to 11 p.m.), Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m., and Sundays from noon to 8 p.m. at Marz (3630 S. Iron St., Bridgeport). Check Instagram for other events (@tacosublime).