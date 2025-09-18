Photograph: Garrett Sweet

1 Sarima Cafe

What:An Indian-Filipino café featuring breakfast dosas and chai doughnuts.

Why:Anything Zubair Mohajir and Jacob Dela Cruz do is worth a look. (See Lilac Tiger, Coach House.)

Where:1924 W. North Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: GAZ Creative Agency

2 Trino

What:Stephen Sandoval’s Latin-influenced take on a steakhouse.

Why:Explore how the flavors of Galicia, northern Mexico, and Argentina combine with steakhouse classics.

Where:738 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Konrad Wazny

3 Cerdito Muerto

What:A Mexican bar in Pilsen serving up fresh twists on classic cocktails and tacos.

Why:An espresso martini with banana-coconut cordial says it all.

Where:1700 S. Halsted St., Pilsen Website

Photograph: Carlos Ty

4 Omakase Box

What:A 15-course omakase that prioritizes affordability.

Why:At $98 per person, this is one Japanese tasting menu you won’t need to take out a loan for.

Where:3038 W. Armitage Ave., Palmer Square Website

Photograph: Jelena Prodan

5 S.K.Y.

What:Stephen Gillanders’s longtime Pilsen spot moves to the Belden-Stratford on the North Side.

Why:Scope out the slick digs as you try both classic and new menu items.

Where:2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Landry Hudman

6 Class Act

What:A tasting-menu restaurant that operates as a group dinner party.

Why:If you want to expand your friend circle, why not do so over fancy, creative plates and cocktails?

Where:1737 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Matilda

7 Matilda

What:A newcomer from the Kayao team that melds Mexican and Peruvian cuisines.

Why:After a dinner of tacos and ceviche, slip down to cocktail bar Clandestino for a nightcap.

Where:535 N. Wells St., River North Website

Photograph: Chicago Status

8 Vitalogy

What:A new bar with clever drinks and a killer happy hour.

Why:It’s a South Loop gathering spot.

Where:723 S. Dearborn St., Printers Row Website

Photograph: StarChefs

9 Bocadillo Market

What:The Spanish fave moves to new digs.

Why:The bocadillos make a great lunch.

Where:1117 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website

Photograph: Shaw’s Crab House

10 Shaw’s Crab House

What:Happy hour, with half-priced oysters and cheap drinks, is back, weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m.

Why:You have a good excuse again to cut out of work early.

Where:21 E. Hubbard St., River North Website