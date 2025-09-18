1 Sarima Cafe
What:An Indian-Filipino café featuring breakfast dosas and chai doughnuts.
Why:Anything Zubair Mohajir and Jacob Dela Cruz do is worth a look. (See Lilac Tiger, Coach House.)
Where:1924 W. North Ave., Bucktown Website
2 Trino
What:Stephen Sandoval’s Latin-influenced take on a steakhouse.
Why:Explore how the flavors of Galicia, northern Mexico, and Argentina combine with steakhouse classics.
Where:738 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website
3 Cerdito Muerto
What:A Mexican bar in Pilsen serving up fresh twists on classic cocktails and tacos.
Why:An espresso martini with banana-coconut cordial says it all.
Where:1700 S. Halsted St., Pilsen Website
4 Omakase Box
What:A 15-course omakase that prioritizes affordability.
Why:At $98 per person, this is one Japanese tasting menu you won’t need to take out a loan for.
Where:3038 W. Armitage Ave., Palmer Square Website
5 S.K.Y.
What:Stephen Gillanders’s longtime Pilsen spot moves to the Belden-Stratford on the North Side.
Why:Scope out the slick digs as you try both classic and new menu items.
Where:2300 N. Lincoln Park West, Lincoln Park Website
6 Class Act
What:A tasting-menu restaurant that operates as a group dinner party.
Why:If you want to expand your friend circle, why not do so over fancy, creative plates and cocktails?
Where:1737 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website
7 Matilda
What:A newcomer from the Kayao team that melds Mexican and Peruvian cuisines.
Why:After a dinner of tacos and ceviche, slip down to cocktail bar Clandestino for a nightcap.
Where:535 N. Wells St., River North Website
8 Vitalogy
What:A new bar with clever drinks and a killer happy hour.
Why:It’s a South Loop gathering spot.
Where:723 S. Dearborn St., Printers Row Website
9 Bocadillo Market
What:The Spanish fave moves to new digs.
Why:The bocadillos make a great lunch.
Where:1117 W. Grand Ave., West Town Website
10 Shaw’s Crab House
What:Happy hour, with half-priced oysters and cheap drinks, is back, weekdays from 3 to 5 p.m.
Why:You have a good excuse again to cut out of work early.
Where:21 E. Hubbard St., River North Website