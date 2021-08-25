Photograph: Regan Baroni

1 Jaleo

What:Celeb chef José Andrés’s iconic Spanish tapas spot lands in Chicago.

Why:Any night that starts with fruity sangría and plates of garlicky gambas al ajillo and jamón ibérico is a party.

Where:500 N. Clark St., River North Website

Photograph: Galdones Photography

2 Adalina

What:A sleek Italian newcomer with two lauded chefs: Soo Ahn (Band of Bohemia) on savory and Nicole Guini (Blackbird) on sweet

Why:Nosh on a fried green tomato caprese and housemade pastas, then finish with the brown butter honey tart.

Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website

Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

3 Verve Wine + Provisions

What:A lively, approachable wine shop and restaurant

Why:Ryan Epp’s plates, such as a bavette steak with allium jus, are simplicity at their best.

Where:2349 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Bailey McGuire

4 Lardon

What:A café, bar, and charcuterie emporium from Chris Thompson

Why:Find Aya pastries and Metropolis coffee in the a.m., and finocchiona and butter sandwiches later in the day.

Where:2200 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Charles Metcalf

5 L&M Parkside

What:A seasonally focused eatery across the street from sister market L&M Fine Foods

Why:Expect the same gourmet sensibility, as in the cast-iron steak with cherry steak sauce.

Where:2201 W. Montrose Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Blue Bottle Coffee

6 Blue Bottle Coffee

What:An outpost of the Oakland chain opens with single-origin coffees and Lula Cafe bites.

Why:Order a New Orleans–style cold brew with a blueberry-rose galette.

Where:313 W. Wolf Point Plz., River North Website

Photograph: Nick Gerber

7 Little Sandwich House

What:An all-day Bronzeville hangout with coffee and plenty of — what else? — sandwiches

Why:Try the roasted red pepper and spinach sando with artichokes and Parm.

Where:411 E. Oakwood Blvd. Website

Photograph: Jack Pontarelli

8 Listening Room

What:A music-forward eatery at the Exchange, part of a sprawling project from DMK Restaurants

Why:Order Brian Huston’s dishes while vinyl spins on a state-of-the-art system.

Where:224 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Felton Kizer

9 Juice @ 1340

What:A bar and booze shop from a trio of beverage vets

Why:Try a pour of whatever somm Derrick Westbrook is excited about, then grab some cocktail mixers to take home.

Where: 1340 W. Madison St., Near West Side Website

Photograph: Chuy Reyes

10 The Art of Chicken

What:After a fire closed it for four years, a Bucktown favorite rises from the ashes.

Why:All the spiced, grilled chicken you know and love, now with Casa Humilde Cerveceria beers

Where:2041 N. Western Ave. Website