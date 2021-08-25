1 Jaleo
What:Celeb chef José Andrés’s iconic Spanish tapas spot lands in Chicago.
Why:Any night that starts with fruity sangría and plates of garlicky gambas al ajillo and jamón ibérico is a party.
Where:500 N. Clark St., River North Website
2 Adalina
What:A sleek Italian newcomer with two lauded chefs: Soo Ahn (Band of Bohemia) on savory and Nicole Guini (Blackbird) on sweet
Why:Nosh on a fried green tomato caprese and housemade pastas, then finish with the brown butter honey tart.
Where:912 N. State St., Near North Side Website
3 Verve Wine + Provisions
What:A lively, approachable wine shop and restaurant
Why:Ryan Epp’s plates, such as a bavette steak with allium jus, are simplicity at their best.
Where:2349 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
4 Lardon
What:A café, bar, and charcuterie emporium from Chris Thompson
Why:Find Aya pastries and Metropolis coffee in the a.m., and finocchiona and butter sandwiches later in the day.
Where:2200 N. California Ave., Logan Square Website
5 L&M Parkside
What:A seasonally focused eatery across the street from sister market L&M Fine Foods
Why:Expect the same gourmet sensibility, as in the cast-iron steak with cherry steak sauce.
Where:2201 W. Montrose Ave., North Center Website
6 Blue Bottle Coffee
What:An outpost of the Oakland chain opens with single-origin coffees and Lula Cafe bites.
Why:Order a New Orleans–style cold brew with a blueberry-rose galette.
Where:313 W. Wolf Point Plz., River North Website
7 Little Sandwich House
What:An all-day Bronzeville hangout with coffee and plenty of — what else? — sandwiches
Why:Try the roasted red pepper and spinach sando with artichokes and Parm.
Where:411 E. Oakwood Blvd. Website
8 Listening Room
What:A music-forward eatery at the Exchange, part of a sprawling project from DMK Restaurants
Why:Order Brian Huston’s dishes while vinyl spins on a state-of-the-art system.
Where:224 S. Michigan Ave., Loop Website
9 Juice @ 1340
What:A bar and booze shop from a trio of beverage vets
Why:Try a pour of whatever somm Derrick Westbrook is excited about, then grab some cocktail mixers to take home.
Where: 1340 W. Madison St., Near West Side Website
10 The Art of Chicken
What:After a fire closed it for four years, a Bucktown favorite rises from the ashes.
Why:All the spiced, grilled chicken you know and love, now with Casa Humilde Cerveceria beers
Where:2041 N. Western Ave. Website