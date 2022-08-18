Photograph: From Here On

1 From Here On

What:The city’s latest food hall, from 16” on Center (the group that runs Revival Food Hall, Moneygun, and other spots), debuts in the Old Post Office with a crack team of vendors.

Why:Find downtown locations of favorites like Tempesta Market, Flo’s Kitchen, and Hot Chi Chicken, along with new concepts like Phobox, a collaboration between Chicago Lunchbox and Phodega, and the bar Snorkelbox.

Where:433 W. Van Buren St., South Loop Website

Photograph: Anthony Tahlier Photography

2 Nisos

What:An airy two-story Mediterranean restaurant lands in the West Loop.

Why:Athens-born chef Avgeria Stapaki serves fancy Greek plates like salt-crusted sea bream and moussaka with Gruyère foam, while drinks include a basil-forward Mediterranean mule.

Where:802 W. Randolph St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Abriana Johnson

3 Khmai Cambodian Fine Dining

What:Mona Sang moves from catering to brick-and-mortar for her Cambodian fare.

Why:Pop by for dishes like bai sach chrouk (marinated grilled pork with pickled veggies), or head in for brunch, with new items offered each week.

Where:2043 W. Howard St., Rogers Park Website

Photograph: Nick Napoli Photography

4 Dolci Amori

What:Piccolo Sogno co-owner Ciro Longobardo opens Italian bakeries in Wicker Park and Lake View, with a third in West Town on the way.

Why:From rum-soaked fruitcakes to berry and basil panna cottas, this is your new sweet spot.

Where:2010 W. Pierce Ave., Wicker Park; 3025 N. Clark St., Lake View Website

Photograph: Lindsay Eberly

5 The Gin Commission

What:A Friday-and-Saturday-only imbibing spot underneath Quality Crab & Oyster Bah

Why:Head in for seasonal gin and tonics and white Negronis.

Where:1962 N. Halsted St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Soho House Chicago

6 The Allis

What:The all-day spot at Soho House reopens, with a new menu and spritz bar.

Why:Take a midday break with a lychee-rum spritz and avocado-hummus dip.

Where:113–125 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Megan Simpson

7 Dollop Coffee

What:The latest Dollop, in the residential skyscraper Nema Chicago, is open all day to handle all your vices.

Why:Get coffee in the a.m. and a mezcal-fig cocktail in the p.m.

Where:1210 S. Indiana Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Buck Russell’s Sandwich Shop & Bakery

8 Buck Russell’s

What:A retro-cool diner and bakery from Ballyhoo Hospitality (Coda di Volpe, Pomeroy)

Why:Order a Smilin’ Guy, with turkey, ham, and soppressata, then grab a cupcake.

Where:1137 Greenleaf Ave., Wilmette Website

Photograph: Imee’s Mediterranean Kitchen

9 Imee’s Kitchen

What:A quick-service weekday lunch spot to fulfill your Lebanese food cravings

Why:Dishes like hummus, kibee, and yogurt chicken are based on owner Nicole Nassif’s family recipes.

Where:171 N. Wells St., Loop Website

Photograph: Soo Park

10 Libertad

What:The Latin favorite adds chef Mark Mendez to the team.

Why:Miss his food from Vera? He’s serving a tuna tiradito with smoked olive oil and a tomato salad with lime-cilantro vinaigrette.

Where:7931 Lincoln Ave., Skokie Website