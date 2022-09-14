Bright-Eyed
Smiley x Sleep Jones cotton sleep mask, $38. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Magnificent Mile
Aromatherapy
Travel-size Geranium Leaf Rinse-Free Hand Wash, $10, and Ginger Flight Therapy, $33. Aesop, 1653 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown
Spirits Up
The Bloody Mary by W&P carry-on cocktail kit, $24. Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park
Case Study
The Entrepreneur by SteamLine Luggage 20-inch rolling carry-on, $550. Nordstrom
Tote-ally Sustainable
Longchamp x André recycled canvas travel bag, $290. Longchamp, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont
On Tour
City Guide series of guidebooks to 30 destinations, $37 each. Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile