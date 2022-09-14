Smiley x Sleep Jones cotton sleep mask
Bright-Eyed

Smiley x Sleep Jones cotton sleep mask, $38. Nordstrom, 55 E. Grand Ave., Magnificent Mile

 

Travel-size Geranium Leaf Rinse-Free Hand Wash and Ginger Flight Therapy
Aromatherapy

Travel-size Geranium Leaf Rinse-Free Hand Wash, $10, and Ginger Flight Therapy, $33. Aesop, 1653 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown

 

The Bloody Mary by W&P carry-on cocktail kit
Spirits Up

The Bloody Mary by W&P carry-on cocktail kit, $24. Art Effect, 934 W. Armitage Ave., Lincoln Park

 

The Entrepreneur by SteamLine Luggage 20-inch rolling carry-on
Case Study

The Entrepreneur by SteamLine Luggage 20-inch rolling carry-on, $550. Nordstrom

 

Longchamp x André recycled canvas travel bag
Tote-ally Sustainable

Longchamp x André recycled canvas travel bag, $290. Longchamp, Fashion Outlets of Chicago, 5220 Fashion Outlets Way, Rosemont

 

City Guide series of guidebooks to 30 destinations
On Tour

City Guide series of guidebooks to 30 destinations, $37 each. Louis Vuitton, 919 N. Michigan Ave., Magnificent Mile