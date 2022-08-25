For Luxurious Leaf Peeping

Park City, Utah

Why now: Park City is no one’s idea of a bargain. But in the fall you can find hotel rooms 70 percent off peak ski season rates, like at the Pendry Park City (from $335, versus $1,195 in winter) and the Goldener Hirsch (from $499, versus $1,899). Sure, the slopes won’t be coated in powder, but it’s easy to settle for mountain biking Park City’s 450 miles of trails amid brilliant autumn foliage.

For One Last Seaside Hurrah

Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Why now: With warm weather into early October, Cape Cod is an appealing option for those not ready for beach season to end. Rooms at the elegant oceanfront Chatham Bars Inn start at $425, compared with the $735 you’d pay in summer. Bonus: The Wellfleet OysterFest (September 19 to October 16) returns after a two-year hiatus.

For a Train Trip South

Memphis, Tennessee

Why now: It takes nearly 11 hours by rail to get to Memphis, but Amtrak’s refreshed cars make for a comfortable journey. And the $200 round-trip price tag for a sleeper car (coach from $89) is a deal when you consider what you’ll save on gas and hotel. Beckoning to foodies: the Soulful Food Truck Festival (September 25) and the Memphis Food & Wine Festival (October 15).

For a Tropical Escape

Turks and Caicos

Why now: You can reach this Caribbean destination in just four hours once United’s direct service resumes in November, and surprisingly good hotel rates can be found in the fall. For a splurge, the new Rock House (from $525, nearly half what you’d pay in the winter) on the island of Providenciales oozes Mediterranean vibes. Too pricey? The Ports of Call Resort (from $219) is steps away from the beach.

For Hiking Without Summer Crowds

Yosemite National Park, California

Why now: After October, you’ll avoid the masses (and the heat) at last year’s eighth-most visited national park. Lodging can run a third of peak season costs. The riverfront Yosemite View Lodge (from $139) offers easy access to the valley. For glampers, there’s AutoCamp’s tents and Airstreams (from $179).