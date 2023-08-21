Pizza Matta

3211 W. Armitage Ave.

Logan Square Hours Perfect order Sausage pizza and apple salad

At their restaurants, Jason Vincent and Josh Perlman are all about the intersection of punchy flavors (like Giant’s umami-bomb trout roe tempura) and nostalgia (like the crab Rangoon at Chef’s Special Cocktail Bar, a nod to the American Chinese food of their youth), always carried out with cheffy techniques. Their latest venture, the carryout- and delivery-only Pizza Matta, follows that blueprint to a T.

Executed by Giant’s chef de cuisine, Mike Gaia, the menu reflects what Vincent’s family eats. The pizza defies categorization: With a tangy crust (thanks to a two-day fermentation) and a floppy texture, it’s foldable like a New York slice, but with more oomph on the flavor front. The 14-inchers ($20) are topped with bright sauces — garlicky white, pistachio pesto, and tangy red — and your pick of toppings ($2 to $10) like caramelized pineapple, spicy banana peppers, and Spanish clams. Order one of your pies with Slagel Family Farm’s Italian sausage, golden and heavy with fennel. Salads ($20) are huge and shareable; get the savory-sweet apple, loaded with Manchego, lentils, and bacon.

Dessert is a scoop of Superman ice cream ($10), a weirdo combination that could only come out of the Midwest. It merges blue moon, black cherry, and vanilla for a tasty fruit-forward finish that leaves things squarely in the nostalgia zone.