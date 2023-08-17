Photograph: Wade Hall

1 Čálli

What:Jonathan Zaragoza (Birrieria Zaragoza) debuts this spot on the second floor of Soho House. He takes inspiration from Mexico’s natural beauty for a menu of shared plates, from oysters topped with habanero salsa to a Caesar with charred serrano dressing.

Why:OK, yes, it’s shared, but every person at the table is going to need their own plate of enmoladas, mushroom-stuffed tortillas draped with a blanket of rich mole poblano.

Where:113–125 N. Green St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Allison Gallese

2 Miru

What:The all-day restaurant at the St. Regis Chicago serves Japanese cuisine and desserts from Juan Gutierrez.

Why:Go to town on sushi and miso black cod, and finish with calamansi crème brûlée. Tip: Reserve a table during the Navy Pier fireworks and you’ll have a perfect view.

Where:401 E. Wacker Dr., Loop Website

Photograph: Mark Hensel

3 Smoque Steak

What:Just like it sounds: a steak-focused restaurant from the longtime barbecue staple

Why:The $19 bistro steak is the city’s best new beef deal; get it with a side of creamed shishito spinach and you’re good to go.

Where:3310 N. Elston Ave., Avondale Website

Photograph: Chris Peters

4 Loba Pastry + Coffee

What:A new location for the beloved shop

Why:We’ll eat anything Valeria Taylor makes, from turmeric pain aux raisins to rye fougasse with Mexican-style za’atar.

Where:3600 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Andrew Silaghi

5 Allez Café

What:A buzzy coffee shop with cajeta lattes and daily-changing pastries

Why:People are lining up for the breakfast sandwich with bacon, a hash brown, jalapeño jam, and ramp aïoli.

Where:2239 N. Western Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Victoria Shapow

6 Apero

What:Learn the fine art of apero through natural wines and seasonal small plates.

Why:Pair dishes like a tomato and cucumber panzanella with schmaltz croutons with whatever wine by the glass excites the staff that day.

Where:4160 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center Website

Photograph: Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food

7 Tuk Tuk Thai Isan Street Food

What:The food of Isan (northeast Thailand) is the name of the game at this family joint.

Why:Don’t miss deep-fried snapper with spicy, sweet, and sour sauces.

Where:2852 N. Clark St., Lake View East Website

Photograph: Sweet Rabbit Bakery

8 Sweet Rabbit Bakery

What:Andrew Cheng serves French-inspired pastries with local grains and global twists at his new bakery.

Why:Order the sweets, like a matcha Twinkie or baklava bear claw.

Where:2159 W. Belmont Ave., Lake View Website

Photograph: Ryan Beshel

9 Clumsy Cow BBQ

What:A new ’cue joint downtown from the Industry Ales Brewpub team

Why:Scratch your barbecue itch with smoky items, from kielbasa to local mushrooms and mortadella.

Where:234 S. Wabash Ave., Loop Website

Photograph: Chris Duran

10 La Victoria

What:Try bites from the different regions of Mexico.

Why:Order lamb birria quesadillas and carnitas tacos dorados on the festive patio.

Where:2447 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website