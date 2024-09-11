A midlife career change can mean serious adjustments to your wellness routine — especially when you’re switching from athlete to executive, as Suzanne Lopez recently learned. She spent 19 years as a dancer with the Joffrey Ballet, then transitioned to other roles with the company before being named director of its academy last year. “When I was a dancer, exercise was built into my routine. I didn’t have to think about it,” says the 53-year-old North Mayfair resident. “Going from being a dancer to a rehearsal director, where I still had to move around, to now sitting at a desk most of the day — I’m still figuring it all out.”

Photograph: dem10/Getty Images

Morning mix

“Breakfast drags me down, so instead I drink green tea and take my dog, Skip, for a walk. It’s my time to get fresh air and not focus on anything else. I love when my Apple Watch thinks I’m working out when I’m just walking Skip.”

No running, please

“I tried running with Skip, but these legs do not run unless they’re in pointe shoes and on a stage. My shins cannot handle it. I try to do Pilates at home or take an adult class at the academy.”

Skin savers

“I love CeraVe products. As soon as I get out of the shower, I put on moisturizer. I’m a Leo and love the sun, but I try to be good with sunscreen.”

Postpartum pivots

“I didn’t have any injuries as a dancer — maybe a sprained ankle — until after the birth of my second child. I started having back spasms. So I only danced professionally for two and a half more years. Both times after giving birth, the effort to get back to that level of athleticism was difficult but incredibly rewarding.”