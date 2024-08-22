1 Cara Cara Club
What:An airy, Italian-influenced cocktail bar that’s a collaboration between the Nine Bar and Ludlow Liquors teams
Why:Find a great selection of classics, from mezcal Negronis to spritzes, plus tinned fish, cheese, and charcuterie. Cincin!
Where:2545 N. Kedzie Blvd., Logan Square Website
2 Truce
What:Part coffee shop, part cocktail bar, this newcomer is from four industry vets, including David Mor (Lilac Tiger).
Why:By day, it’s all about lattes and pour-overs; by night, absinthe frappes and cantaloupe margaritas.
Where:1935 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website
3 Novel Pizza Cafe
What:The Filipino-inspired pizza pop-up lands a storefront and expands its offerings.
Why:Grab an ube horchata latte and pastries from Umaga (see No. 6), or opt for tavern-style pizza with giardiniera and longanisa.
Where:1759 W. 19th St., Heart of Chicago Website
4 Tamu
What:Sushi star B.K. Park (Mako, Juno) is behind this hand roll and omakase spot.
Why:Sit at the sleek bar for spicy octopus hand rolls, or head to the back for affordable omakase ($95 at dinner; $48 at lunch).
Where:804 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop Website
5 Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar
What:Carolina ’cue arrives in Lincoln Park.
Why:Sip a bourbon smash and snack on pimento cheese and pulled pork while catching a bluegrass band.
Where:2577 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website
6 Umaga Bakehouse
What:Filipino pastries star at this bakery.
Why:Order ube buns, longanisa rolls, and Ilocos-style empanadas, then grab savory to-go dishes like pancit Malabon.
Where:4703 W. Foster Ave., North Mayfair Website
7 Oliver’s
What:A joint inspired by retro Hollywood from the team behind meal delivery service Entrée
Why:There’s a reason martinis, roast chicken, and Key lime pie never go out of style.
Where:1639 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website
8 Indus
What:The owners of fast-casual Bhoomi bring high-end Indian fare to the North Shore.
Why:Order elegant plates like tandoori Cornish hen and masala brisket
Where:617 Central Ave., Highland Park Website
9 Charlie Martin’s
What:Like Oliver’s (see No. 7), this sleek, dimly lit spot is a sign that throwback supper clubs are in fashion.
Why:Clams with ’nduja, pork Milanese with mustard jus, and amaro daiquiris are twists on tradition.
Where:736 N. Clark St., River North Website
10 Pandan
What:The Viceroy Chicago rooftop is now home to this lush Southeast Asian bar.
Why:Snack on lobster dumplings with curry, drink yuzu spritzes, and soak up the city view.
Where:1112 N. State St., Near North Side Website