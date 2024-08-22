Photograph: Sweet Hall

1 Cara Cara Club

What:An airy, Italian-influenced cocktail bar that’s a collaboration between the Nine Bar and Ludlow Liquors teams

Why:Find a great selection of classics, from mezcal Negronis to spritzes, plus tinned fish, cheese, and charcuterie. Cincin!

Where:2545 N. Kedzie Blvd., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Garrett Sweet

2 Truce

What:Part coffee shop, part cocktail bar, this newcomer is from four industry vets, including David Mor (Lilac Tiger).

Why:By day, it’s all about lattes and pour-overs; by night, absinthe frappes and cantaloupe margaritas.

Where:1935 N. Damen Ave., Bucktown Website

Photograph: Sydney Sang

3 Novel Pizza Cafe

What:The Filipino-inspired pizza pop-up lands a storefront and expands its offerings.

Why:Grab an ube horchata latte and pastries from Umaga (see No. 6), or opt for tavern-style pizza with giardiniera and longanisa.

Where:1759 W. 19th St., Heart of Chicago Website

Photograph: Brad Danner

4 Tamu

What:Sushi star B.K. Park (Mako, Juno) is behind this hand roll and omakase spot.

Why:Sit at the sleek bar for spicy octopus hand rolls, or head to the back for affordable omakase ($95 at dinner; $48 at lunch).

Where:804 W. Washington Blvd., West Loop Website

Photograph: Neil Burger Photography

5 Briny Swine Smokehouse & Oyster Bar

What:Carolina ’cue arrives in Lincoln Park.

Why:Sip a bourbon smash and snack on pimento cheese and pulled pork while catching a bluegrass band.

Where:2577 N. Clark St., Lincoln Park Website

Photograph: Jeremy Yap

6 Umaga Bakehouse

What:Filipino pastries star at this bakery.

Why:Order ube buns, longanisa rolls, and Ilocos-style empanadas, then grab savory to-go dishes like pancit Malabon.

Where:4703 W. Foster Ave., North Mayfair Website

Photograph: Matt Battiest

7 Oliver’s

What:A joint inspired by retro Hollywood from the team behind meal delivery service Entrée

Why:There’s a reason martinis, roast chicken, and Key lime pie never go out of style.

Where:1639 S. Wabash Ave., South Loop Website

Photograph: Simi Jois Photography

8 Indus

What:The owners of fast-casual Bhoomi bring high-end Indian fare to the North Shore.

Why:Order elegant plates like tandoori Cornish hen and masala brisket

Where:617 Central Ave., Highland Park Website

Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

9 Charlie Martin’s

What:Like Oliver’s (see No. 7), this sleek, dimly lit spot is a sign that throwback supper clubs are in fashion.

Why:Clams with ’nduja, pork Milanese with mustard jus, and amaro daiquiris are twists on tradition.

Where:736 N. Clark St., River North Website

Photograph: Neil Burger

10 Pandan

What:The Viceroy Chicago rooftop is now home to this lush Southeast Asian bar.

Why:Snack on lobster dumplings with curry, drink yuzu spritzes, and soak up the city view.

Where:1112 N. State St., Near North Side Website