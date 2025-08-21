Photograph: Kristen Mendiola

1 Wolf & Company

What:A behemoth along the 606 from the team behind Little Bad Wolf and Gretel.

Why:You can stop in for a burger, a drink on the patio, or shopping at the market.

Where:1752 N. Western Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Hiro Bar & Izakaya

2 Hiro Bar & Izakaya

What:A Japanese newbie from Celeste Group.

Why:It’s a spot to see and be seen.

Where:1600 W. Chicago Ave., East Ukrainian Village Website

Photograph: Anthony Tahlier

3 LIA

What:Life imitates art at this New American joint from a Detroit restaurateur.

Why:Both the tasting and à la carte menus cleverly take a page from the artwork on the walls.

Where:11 W. Illinois St., River North Website

Photo courtesy of Abrah

4 Abrah Bakery & Daily Bistro

What:American and Ukrainian food meet at this eatery from the Soloway Coffee team.

Why:The all-day spot is there for you from morning coffee to dinner.

Where:2269 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website

5 Capriccio

What:The Artango Bar & Steakhouse’s chef launched this Roman pizza spot.

Why:Grab a slice of potato, fennel sausage, and Burrata pizza, or opt for a mortadella sammie.

Where:4771 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square Website

6 Lao Der

What:A place to school yourself in Lao food with classics like nam khao, a tasty rice salad.

Why:The cuisine is rare in Chicago, and this spot brings it to the Northwest Side.

Where:3922 N. Elston Ave., Irving Park Website

Photograph: Kateryna Kaushan

7 La Lunita

What:Pilsen’s La Luna adds a vibrant sibling.

Why:Perch at a breezy table by the garage door windows with a cocktail and watch the neighborhood go by.

Where:2539 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website

Photograph: Marisa Klug Mortaya

8 Machine Cocktail Bar

What:A new location for the over-the-top drink spot.

Why:Start with a drink-snack Shrimp Cocktail Cocktail and end with dessert (a carrot cake espresso ’tini).

Where:213 W. Institute Pl., Near North Side Website

Photograph: StarChefs

9 Tilly Bagel Shop

What:The South Loop favorite adds a second outpost.

Why:More Tilly is never a bad thing.

Where:204 N. Aberdeen St., West Loop Website

Photograph: Sieanna Rowe

10 WG Pizzas

What:A brick-and-mortar location for the former pizza delivery joint.

Why:Our go-to: pizza à la vodka created by Lettuce Entertain You chef Max Robbins.

Where:2819 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website