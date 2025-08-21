1 Wolf & Company
What:A behemoth along the 606 from the team behind Little Bad Wolf and Gretel.
Why:You can stop in for a burger, a drink on the patio, or shopping at the market.
Where:1752 N. Western Ave., Logan Square Website
2 Hiro Bar & Izakaya
What:A Japanese newbie from Celeste Group.
Why:It’s a spot to see and be seen.
Where:1600 W. Chicago Ave., East Ukrainian Village Website
3 LIA
What:Life imitates art at this New American joint from a Detroit restaurateur.
Why:Both the tasting and à la carte menus cleverly take a page from the artwork on the walls.
Where:11 W. Illinois St., River North Website
4 Abrah Bakery & Daily Bistro
What:American and Ukrainian food meet at this eatery from the Soloway Coffee team.
Why:The all-day spot is there for you from morning coffee to dinner.
Where:2269 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park Website
5 Capriccio
What:The Artango Bar & Steakhouse’s chef launched this Roman pizza spot.
Why:Grab a slice of potato, fennel sausage, and Burrata pizza, or opt for a mortadella sammie.
Where:4771 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Square Website
6 Lao Der
What:A place to school yourself in Lao food with classics like nam khao, a tasty rice salad.
Why:The cuisine is rare in Chicago, and this spot brings it to the Northwest Side.
Where:3922 N. Elston Ave., Irving Park Website
7 La Lunita
What:Pilsen’s La Luna adds a vibrant sibling.
Why:Perch at a breezy table by the garage door windows with a cocktail and watch the neighborhood go by.
Where:2539 N. Milwaukee Ave., Logan Square Website
8 Machine Cocktail Bar
What:A new location for the over-the-top drink spot.
Why:Start with a drink-snack Shrimp Cocktail Cocktail and end with dessert (a carrot cake espresso ’tini).
Where:213 W. Institute Pl., Near North Side Website
9 Tilly Bagel Shop
What:The South Loop favorite adds a second outpost.
Why:More Tilly is never a bad thing.
Where:204 N. Aberdeen St., West Loop Website
10 WG Pizzas
What:A brick-and-mortar location for the former pizza delivery joint.
Why:Our go-to: pizza à la vodka created by Lettuce Entertain You chef Max Robbins.
Where:2819 N. Southport Ave., Lake View Website