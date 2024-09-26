Oak Street has had its share of fallen leaves over the years (RIP Paul Stuart and Barneys). But recent times have seen the arrival of sev- eral glitzy brands. More, like Bottega Veneta, are on the way. Here’s a guide to the newcomers that have our eyes (and pocketbooks) open.

1 CARTIER

The luxe jeweler leaped to Oak Street from the Mag Mile. Climb the curvy Lake Michigan–inspired white oak stairway and you'll enter private rooms for personalized shopping. 15 E. Oak St.

The first Midwest standalone for the fashion house that likes to push the envelope. 15 E. Oak St. 3 CELINE

In these stone-and-oak-and-brass Brutalist digs, creative director Hedi Slimane offers rock 'n' roll twists on the classics. Think: a men's tweed blazer paired with leather pants. 939 N. Rush St.

Looking for the perfect white shirt, tailored pants, and cashmere sweater? You'll find them here — while you sip Champagne, natch. Also notable: complimentary alterations and at-home try-on services. 33 E. Oak St.

Another Mag Mile defector, the Spanish handbag maker tempts you with arm candy featuring bold colors, exaggerated shapes, and unusual fabrics, like a Flamenco clutch that comes in metallic leather. This brand puts the fun into fashion. 116 E. Oak St.

Housed in a two-story, 5,000-square-foot glass-and-graffiti menagerie of sorts, the Japanese streetwear brand tickles your fancy with cartoon-inspired-graphic clothing (the Baby Milo line for kids is pinch-your-cheeks cute). Find signatures like hoodies and tees. 113 E. Oak St.

The massive luminescent clock at the entrance is a sign of what's to come: a sprawling 13,000-square-foot open-space wonderland, including a sparkling array of Italian watches known for easy-to-read dials. Boutiques for flag- ship brands IWC and Panerai bookend the showroom. 120 E. Oak St.

Photography: (Cartier) Lenny Gilmore; (all others) courtesy of the vendors