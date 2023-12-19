Homegrown styles have evolved thanks to a new crop of chefs putting their twist on pan, deep dish, and tavern. Here are our 25 favorite pizza joints, ranked.

BY DAN O’SULLIVAN

Ken Eto rose through the ranks of the Chicago mob, and then it tried to kill him. The underworld would never be the same.

PHOTOGRAPHY BY CHRIS HYTHA

Photographer Chris Hytha’s architectural portraits show Chicago’s historic skyscrapers from a new perspective.

BY EDWARD ROBERT McCLELLAND

When Joseph Stancak died, he left behind a secret: He was worth $11 million. How did a reclusive electrician living in a modest bungalow amass the largest unclaimed estate in American history?

BY ELLY FISHMAN

He’s trusted to repair some of the world’s most fabled — and expensive — instruments. How does John Becker manage to unlock the sound of a Stradivarius?

BY KIMBERLY NELSON

As a movie extra, the author has ridden the L with George Clooney and watched Christopher Nolan direct. But it’s not always so glamorous.

BY ELLY FISHMAN

In an experimental program, 5,000 Chicagoans received monthly cash payments from the city for a year, no strings attached. Here’s how the money changed one woman’s life — and how it didn’t.

BY TAL ROSENBERG

Eight years in the making, Aurora, a powerful new machine at Argonne National Laboratory, could help solve some of the most pressing questions of our time. Welcome to the new era of supercomputing.

AS TOLD TO MIKE THOMAS

A year after the Fourth of July parade shooting that left seven dead and 48 wounded, six central figures recount their experiences both then and since.

INTERVIEW BY LOLLY BOWEAN

As she ends her American Library Association term, Tracie D. Hall warns against efforts to hinder our access to books.