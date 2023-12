On Monday, Chicago honored its 2023 Chicagoans of the Year at The Dalcy in the Fulton Market District. The event — sponsored by Mariano’s and Dottie May’s — was MC’d by Phil Ponce, the former longtime host of WTTW’s Chicago Tonight. Honorees Andrew Glatt, Nicole Novotny, Christina Whitehouse, Amanda Williams, and Evelyn Figueroa accepted their awards and spoke on their work — and what Chicago means to them.