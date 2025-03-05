As we move from winter into spring (hopefully), there’s a lot to look forward to in the restaurant world. New openings, renovations, and even some wild rumors; the dining scene has plenty going on right now. Here are a few of the things I’m most excited for coming up.

I absolutely loved chef Jose Sosa’s food at Gibson’s Italia — he managed to innovate the menu at that famous brand and add indulgent and complex dishes without losing sight of the beef, so to speak. That’s why I’m really excited to see what he’ll do with the menu at The Greggory, which opens very soon in Barrington and will be serving great steaks, oysters, and more. While the restaurant is done (it’s having preview parties now) there’s no official opening date, but if you’re looking for a new occasion spot in the north suburbs, this is probably it.

Let’s face it — Time Out Market hasn’t been everything that the brand hoped it would be. I’m a fan of other properties in the group, especially those in Europe, but the Chicago iteration of the food hall hasn’t captured the vibe of those and hasn’t kept interesting tenants. There is, however, one thing that I’m pretty excited about — there’s a forthcoming arcade. Vintage Vault Arcade will feature classic games and will be opening alongside a new sports bar on the second floor of the market. Not an innovative Chicago dining experience, perhaps, but something fun in the West Loop.

I am genuinely mourning the loss of the dining establishments in the Chicago Athletic Association. Cherry Circle Room was, for a few years, my favorite restaurant in Chicago, and I once called Milk Bar the city’s best bar. Land and Sea Department, the group that ran all of the food offerings at the hotel, has ended its tenure there, and Boka Group is taking over. And… that’s about all we know so far. Representatives for Boka Group couldn’t tell me anything at all, even though supposedly the changes are all coming this month. The group will also be taking over Cindy’s, but no word yet if it’s changing concepts or just owners. I hope that Boka Group keeps the look of Cherry Circle Room mostly the same, even if the concept changes — it’s one of the best-designed rooms in town.

For months now, rumors have been swirling about what is happening at Charlie Trotter’s. After years of silence in the Lincoln Park building (aside from the occasional event from the Trotter Foundation), Next recently did a multi-week residency at the restaurant. Trotter’s son, Dylan, has been slowly renovating the building, and has talked about opening a new restaurant in the space, but plans are still vague.

Eastern European chic is coming to Chicago in a big way in 2025, with upscale versions of a couple of cuisines that Chicago isn’t used to seeing downtown with white tablecloths. Ambar, a Balkan-inspired restaurant with a set price for an unlimited tasting menu of small plates, opens in April, and Spoko, a new Polish restaurant that focuses on street food, opened a couple of weeks ago. Does this herald a new era for the region’s food in Chicago? Will we all be learning the signature dishes of Romania soon? Watch this space!