One of the most acclaimed restaurant groups in the world is opening a location in Chicago. The U.K.-based Hawksmoor has been named “Best Steakhouse in the World” by World’s Best Steaks and won Best International Restaurant Bar at Tales of the Cocktail. The New York location has also garnered rave reviews. Now Hawksmoor is coming to Chicago, and I sat down with co-founder Will Beckett to find out all the details. Here are the four things you need to know about Hawksmoor.

You might be familiar with the space.

Hawksmoor has taken over the iconic LaSalle Street Cable Car Powerhouse, the site of the former Michael Jordan’s Restaurant. Finding the building, Beckett says, is one of the reasons that they decided to open a Chicago location. “We tend to take these beautiful heritage buildings and think of our job as restoring them rather than doing a clever design job,” he explains. “Everyone from Chicago knows the building.” Hawksmoor’s owners have done a ton of work to restore the space, but most of it is behind the scenes. “I hope that when you come in, you’ll look and think ‘actually, you haven’t done that much,’ when actually we’ve done everything.”

Sustainability is baked into the business.

Beckett has quite literally traveled the world to find the best tasting, most sustainably raised beef. Hawksmoor is a certified B Corp and a purpose-driven business. “I think about farming the way my 10-year-old does; if you ask him about how cows live, he tells you their names, and how they are eating grass and live life with their families, and then … sometimes they become steaks,” laughs Beckett. “He doesn’t describe a massive corporate feedlot operation that goes on for miles. That’s not what we’re into.”

The non-steak options are impressive.

At a lot of steakhouses, the other proteins and vegetarian options often feel like afterthoughts, plopped onto the menu so the odd guest out can still order something. That’s not the case at Hawksmoor. The seafood menu is going to be extensive, and as carefully sourced as the beef, with oysters taking center stage. The sides aren’t just the typical giant potatoes and asparagus; expect items like ash-roasted beets or a bitter greens salad topped with pecans and an anchovy dressing.

I want their martini right now.

While the full menu for the Chicago location hasn’t been released yet, the award-winning cocktails are definitely coming to town. One signature from the New York location is their martini. “In New York, we have set out to do the coldest martini in the city,” says Beckett. “We use a super cooling device to get it down to minus 12 degrees.” It’ll be a perfect drink for the hot summer, which is likely when the restaurant is opening; Beckett would only say that the day is “soon” and they’ll announce the date shortly.