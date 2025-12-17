Let’s get this out of the way: Chicago has a lot of steakhouses right now. Which leads to the obvious question: what does the newest one, Deliz Italian Steakhouse in Bucktown, bring to the scene? A lot, it turns out — starting with the location.

“We wanted to bring something to Bucktown so people don’t have to go to River North or Gold Coast or the West Loop,” chef Jake Peterson explains. “We wanted to give people something closer to home that could be that date night spot or let them just come into the bar and get a pasta.” Based on the heavy traffic Deliz has seen in its first week, the demand certainly seems to be there.

Peterson’s most recent gig was with Etta, and you might notice that the address for Deliz (1840 W. North Ave.) is a bit familiar — that’s because it’s the same space. Etta went through a long and complex history of bankruptcy and restructuring, and as a result, Peterson helped owner Steve Gogolab refresh the Scottsdale location of the restaurant. However, after touring restaurants all over the country, Peterson and Gogolab decided that rather than refresh the Chicago Etta, they would try something new. Enter Deliz, an Italian steakhouse that combines the pasta that made Etta famous with an impressive beef program. The turnover was lighting fast: “We had the last service at Etta on October 19, and by October 20, the floors were empty,” remembers Peterson. The last two months have been spent doing a hefty refurbishment, including installing a massive custom wood grill by Grillworks in Ann Arbor to handle all of the meat.

Let’s talk about that meat. Deliz brings in Australian wagyu from Mayura Station, one of the oldest ranches in Australia, operating since 1847. “I didn’t want to do Japanese beef; everyone can get their hands on it,” Peterson says. Only 16 restaurants in America serve meat from Mayura Station, and you might notice a unique feature of the beef on the menu — for the last six months prior to slaughter, the cows are fed chocolate, giving the meat a unique flavor. Peterson has already had to contact the company to increase his allocation, the steaks have been selling so well.

If you’re not in the mood for steak or pasta, Deliz has plenty of seafood, including a roasted seafood tower featuring crab, lobster, scallops, prawns, oysters, and clams, which are roasted in the wood oven and topped with shellfish butter. The shellfish butter takes quite a process (it’s inspired by a recipe Peterson learned when he was at Acadia), and incorporates a shellfish base, aromatics, and an entire bottle of Pernod. Process is key at Deliz; the potato rosti for the caviar takes a full day to make before ending up as little fried nuggets topped with golden osetra caviar.

The grand opening of Deliz was December 11, and so far, it’s gone even better than Peterson hoped. He thought that the kitchen might turn out one or two of the huge seafood platters a night; they sold 15 on the first day. On the first Friday night, 125 of the restaurant’s prime steaks flew out of the kitchen. Part of the reason may be price; getting out of downtown does mean that for fancy dishes, Deliz is turning out a relative bargain. “I think that we are selling things at a really good value for what you’re getting,” Peterson says.

Deliz is open for dinner seven days a week.