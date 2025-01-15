We all tend to hibernate during a Chicago January. It can be easy to assume that we aren’t missing anything, since why would anyone host anything important during this least festive of months? That said, there are plenty of great food events in January and February for those brave enough to seek them out. Here are five worth your time.

Steak and Sool at Bonyeon

January 16

If you’re looking to impress a beef lover, check out this dinner happening this Thursday, January 16 at Bonyeon. Korean beverage expert and master sommelier Kyungmoon Kim is visiting, and the restaurant will work with him to create a 10-course menu pairing the restaurant’s beef dishes with Korean spirits. It’s not cheap ($285 a person) but it’s sure to be memorable. Tickets are on Resy.

Cindy’s and the Graceful Ordinary Make a Burger

January 17 – 26

It’s a little trek from the city, but it’s worth the drive to St. Charles to try the Graceful Ordinary. From January 17 to 26, the restaurant has a special treat; Cindy’s chef Kaleena Bliss is teaming up with Chris Curren of the Graceful Ordinary to serve a special burger. The Seoul Burger was a hit when it debuted at last year’s Chicago Gourmet — it’s topped with housemade white kimchi, sriracha-lime aioli, cilantro, scallions, and pickled chiles. The burger is available during happy hour from 4 to 5 p.m. or after 9 p.m.

Lunar New Year at Urbanbelly

January 24 – February 9

Restaurant Week is the most obvious event this time of year, but plenty of restaurants offer their own tastings around the same time, so they aren’t bound by the parameters of the event. Urbanbelly is hosting a special dinner for Lunar New Year from January 24 to February 9, and it’s a great bargain. For $30, you get five courses, including dumplings, chicken wings, marinated Chinese eggplant, ramen, and gelato with Vietnamese cinnamon caramel.

Cider Summit at Navy Pier

February 8

Cider has been growing in popularity for years, and one of the best places to taste a ton of different ciders in one place is at the Cider Summit. On Saturday, February 8 at Navy Pier, guests can sample from 125 ciders, cider cocktails, and spirits. Tickets are $40, which includes 12 tastings and a glass.

North Side Restaurant Week

February 27 – March 9

If you just can’t get enough dining bargains, after the main Chicago Restaurant Week is over, North Side Restaurant Week begins. From February 27 to March 9, restaurants in Rogers Park, Albany Park, North Center, Ravenswood, Uptown, and Edgewater will be running special menus and deals. Mark your calendar and keep an eye on the event’s website; menus and participants aren’t up yet, but they will be soon.