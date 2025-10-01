Now that it’s officially fall, most of our great street festivals have come and gone. However, there are still some must-visit food events happening before things get too cold. Here are four to check out.

October 2: Port Wine Fest

This is one of the coolest events happening this fall, and I’ve never seen anything quite like it. As a person somewhat obsessed with Portuguese wines, I can’t imagine a more fun evening than Port Wine Fest, which will be held at the Walden (2145 W. Walnut St., West Town). The ticket includes samples of more than 100 wines from 40 different producers, including (of course) plenty of port. There are also nibbles included, and proceeds support the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Best of all, there’s a two for the price of one deal on tickets, which means admission is $50 for you and a friend. Get tickets here.

October 3–5: Lincoln Park Wine Fest

Okay, so not everyone is as obsessed with Portugal as I am. Well, if you’re looking for wines from the rest of the world, the Lincoln Park Wine Fest is a bit more diverse. For a $32.50 ticket, you get two hours at the market as well as 12 tasting tickets (which should be about as much wine as you need). If you want more, there are VIP tickets that get you access to the fancy stuff. It’s held at Jonquil Park (1001 W. Wrightwood Ave., Lincoln Park). Get tickets here.

October 3–5: Apple Fest

When I lived in Lincoln Square, Apple Fest was my official signal that fall had finally come. The street festival fills the square with all things apple, including apples from farmers and orchards along with ciders, pies, and doughnuts. If you’re looking to buy in bulk to get your winter applesauce put up, this is the place. There is also a huge list of other vendors, entertainment, Irish music, drag storytime, and, most important of all, the famous dog costume competition on Saturday afternoon — all that for a suggested donation of just $5.

October 25–26: Great Food Expo

If you want to be overwhelmed by all things culinary, buy tickets to the Great Food Expo, which will be held at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It’ll be packed with vendors showcasing products that are new to the market as well as all the food samples you can possibly eat. If you’re a home cook, it’s a great place to pick up ideas since multiple demo cooking stages will be going all weekend long, and if you’re an aspiring bartender, there’s an entire mixology demo stage this year. Tickets are available online.